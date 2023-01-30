ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
delawarepublic.org

DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation

DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
WHYY

Free baby formula is being distributed to Delaware parents in need

With stores still struggling to keep baby formula on shelves in some Delaware communities, parents of infants under age 1 can now get a free supply to last them a few weeks. That’s because 44,000 large canisters of powder are being distributed, courtesy of a unique partnership between the state, the Donate Delaware nonprofit and a Miami-based pharmaceutical company that produces the formula in Australia.
WHYY

Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator

Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
delawarepublic.org

First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution

The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
witn22.org

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Announces the Release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report

WILMINGTON, DE –Following the release of Governor Carney’s [de.gov]. , including increased investments in early childhood education[news.delaware.gov], and the work of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by members of the General Assembly, child care providers, and advocates to announce the release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report.
WDEL 1150AM

DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022

DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
Cape Gazette

Delaware Healthcare Association names interim CEO

Delaware Healthcare Association announced Megan McNamara Williams, DNP, FNP-C, FAANP, will serve as interim chief executive officer until a permanent CEO is identified. Williams is stepping in as interim CEO after former DHA CEO and President Wayne Smith stepped down in December 2022 after more than 15 years of service to the association.
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
theconradhowler.org

Concerns over banning gas-fueled cars in Delaware by 2035

Delaware plans to follow California in their plan to ban gas-fueled cars by 2035. Governor John Carney announced the state’s plans to adopt the standards last year in an effort to increase electric vehicle availability and purchases. If fully implemented, 35% of a new automobile dealership’s stock would have to be electric by 2025. Beginning in 2035, no new gas or diesel-powered vehicles weighing 14,000 pounds or less could be sold within the State. Some State lawmakers, such as Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, have raised strong concerns over the proposal. “The technology, the market, even the consumer demand is not there for it,” Sen. Pettyjohn stated. “We’re not California.” Under the current proposal, the standards would not only apply to passenger vehicles but any vehicles under the threshold of 14,000 lbs, which would include larger trucks that a lot of businesses utilize for operations. The proposal is far from set in stone at this point. News stations are awaiting a response from the government about this issue.
WBOC

Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
Cape Gazette

DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects

The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
delawarepublic.org

The Green – February 3, 2023

The Super Bowl is the single biggest sports betting event each year – and with the Eagles in it this year, plenty of people locally may be interested in putting their money where their mouth is. But even though Delaware had sports betting before most other states, placing wagers...
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Delaware

The northeastern state of Delaware was established as the first of the original 13 colonies to reportedly ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Here’s how to spend seven days in “The First State” of Delaware. Day 1: Pennsylvania to Delaware. Since Delaware is a smaller state, its...
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
