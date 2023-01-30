Read full article on original website
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation
DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
Free baby formula is being distributed to Delaware parents in need
With stores still struggling to keep baby formula on shelves in some Delaware communities, parents of infants under age 1 can now get a free supply to last them a few weeks. That’s because 44,000 large canisters of powder are being distributed, courtesy of a unique partnership between the state, the Donate Delaware nonprofit and a Miami-based pharmaceutical company that produces the formula in Australia.
Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator
Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
Multiple COVID cases reported after in-person meetings at Delaware capitol
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. As Delaware state lawmakers launch several weeks of budget hearings, health officials warn...
delawarepublic.org
First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution
The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
Momentum builds to install filtered water stations in all Delaware schools to ‘get the lead out’
As Delaware officials retest all water consumption points in K-12 schools for the presence of lead after a botched previous effort, a consensus view has emerged for the best solution to keep kids safe. That remedy is the installation and maintenance of filtering systems, a fix that’s already in use...
witn22.org
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Announces the Release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report
WILMINGTON, DE –Following the release of Governor Carney’s [de.gov]. , including increased investments in early childhood education[news.delaware.gov], and the work of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by members of the General Assembly, child care providers, and advocates to announce the release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report.
ChristianaCare recovers from cyberattack, restores website service
The ChristianaCare health network in Delaware says it was the victim of a cyberattack.
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022
DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Healthcare Association names interim CEO
Delaware Healthcare Association announced Megan McNamara Williams, DNP, FNP-C, FAANP, will serve as interim chief executive officer until a permanent CEO is identified. Williams is stepping in as interim CEO after former DHA CEO and President Wayne Smith stepped down in December 2022 after more than 15 years of service to the association.
delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
theconradhowler.org
Concerns over banning gas-fueled cars in Delaware by 2035
Delaware plans to follow California in their plan to ban gas-fueled cars by 2035. Governor John Carney announced the state’s plans to adopt the standards last year in an effort to increase electric vehicle availability and purchases. If fully implemented, 35% of a new automobile dealership’s stock would have to be electric by 2025. Beginning in 2035, no new gas or diesel-powered vehicles weighing 14,000 pounds or less could be sold within the State. Some State lawmakers, such as Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, have raised strong concerns over the proposal. “The technology, the market, even the consumer demand is not there for it,” Sen. Pettyjohn stated. “We’re not California.” Under the current proposal, the standards would not only apply to passenger vehicles but any vehicles under the threshold of 14,000 lbs, which would include larger trucks that a lot of businesses utilize for operations. The proposal is far from set in stone at this point. News stations are awaiting a response from the government about this issue.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT and its partners are collecting lots of trash as part of the Keep DE Litter Free initiative
In the state’s continuing effort to Keep DE Litter Free, DelDOT, and its partners have been busy collecting trash. More than 59,000 bags of trash were collected last year. 2022 also saw nearly 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250 appliances removed from Delaware roadways. Since the initiative started in...
WBOC
Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
delawarepublic.org
The Green – February 3, 2023
The Super Bowl is the single biggest sports betting event each year – and with the Eagles in it this year, plenty of people locally may be interested in putting their money where their mouth is. But even though Delaware had sports betting before most other states, placing wagers...
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Delaware
The northeastern state of Delaware was established as the first of the original 13 colonies to reportedly ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Here’s how to spend seven days in “The First State” of Delaware. Day 1: Pennsylvania to Delaware. Since Delaware is a smaller state, its...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home. Groundhog Day is everyday for a family in Delaware. Their backyard is a groundhog's paradise.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
