Argyle police officers haven’t just been working car accidents during this ice storm, they’ve been helping some local residents with critical needs, as well. In a social media post on Wednesday morning, the Argyle Police Department gave residents no reason to go out for any non-essential reasons. But then they got a message from a resident of Country Lakes, asking if an officer could pick up her prescription from S&J Pharmacy. Chief Emmitt Jackson went to pick it up, and a pharmacist told him that another patient, who lives in Robson Ranch, also needed her prescription.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO