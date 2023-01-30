ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle police officers deliver prescriptions to iced-in residents

Argyle police officers haven’t just been working car accidents during this ice storm, they’ve been helping some local residents with critical needs, as well. In a social media post on Wednesday morning, the Argyle Police Department gave residents no reason to go out for any non-essential reasons. But then they got a message from a resident of Country Lakes, asking if an officer could pick up her prescription from S&J Pharmacy. Chief Emmitt Jackson went to pick it up, and a pharmacist told him that another patient, who lives in Robson Ranch, also needed her prescription.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

School’s out again Thursday

Northwest ISD on Wednesday morning was the first school district serving southern Denton County to announce that it has canceled school on Thursday, and several more soon followed. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed Thursday, and all after-school activities are...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Update: All local schools staying closed Friday

School districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Travel with Terri to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo: The best of the best!

This is the world’s quintessential stock show and rodeo!. There’s not another western lifestyle event with more rich history than the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, formally called the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. And it’s kicked off each year with a monumental western parade…like none other. It’s spectacular with 2,000 horses joined by marching bands, floats and dignitaries.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Some local schools to remain closed Friday, others plan delayed opening

Two school districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday, while the other two are planning to open on a delay. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Some local districts cancel school Monday, others to have early release

Two southern Denton County school districts canceled school Monday due to expected winter weather and poor driving conditions. Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD separately announced just before 8 a.m. that they were cancelling school Monday, after many students had already arrived at school. NISD apologized for waiting as long as it did, saying that roads were drivable when busing started early Monday morning, but “conditions have rapidly deteriorated.” The districts are communicating with families about how their children will either be bussed home.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville creates Special Events Advisory Committee

The Bartonville Town Council this month adopted a resolution to create a Special Events Advisory Committee. The new committee will advise and make recommendations to the council for the planning and execution of a celebration of the town’s 50th anniversary of incorporation, to take place in October, according to a town news release. The committee will also advise on other events as deemed necessary by the council.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Winter Storm Watch issued for Denton County

Denton County is under a Winter Storm Watch starting Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain starting Monday morning, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting out of the low 30’s. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch is possible, particularly on elevated surfaces and bridges. Some sleet will also be possible.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

