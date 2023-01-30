Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Argyle police officers deliver prescriptions to iced-in residents
Argyle police officers haven’t just been working car accidents during this ice storm, they’ve been helping some local residents with critical needs, as well. In a social media post on Wednesday morning, the Argyle Police Department gave residents no reason to go out for any non-essential reasons. But then they got a message from a resident of Country Lakes, asking if an officer could pick up her prescription from S&J Pharmacy. Chief Emmitt Jackson went to pick it up, and a pharmacist told him that another patient, who lives in Robson Ranch, also needed her prescription.
Shine Fitness opening soon in Flower Mound
A new fitness studio will open this month in Parker Square. Owner Julie Costly said Shine Fitness will open soon at 870 Parker Square Road. Costly has been practicing yoga since 2003, and she managed SunstoneFIT studio in Flower Mound until it closed in 2021. “We had built a real...
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
1 local school district gets an A in TAPR, 3 others get Bs
The 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Reports were released last month, and all school districts serving southern Denton County passed, though one got the best grade available. TAPR pulls together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year, such as...
School’s out again Thursday
Northwest ISD on Wednesday morning was the first school district serving southern Denton County to announce that it has canceled school on Thursday, and several more soon followed. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed Thursday, and all after-school activities are...
Update: All local schools staying closed Friday
School districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
Foodie Friday: We LOVE these Valentine’s Day spots!
Looking for just the right vibe for you and your significant other this Valentine’s Day? Check out these southern Denton County restaurants offering special Valentine’s opportunities for all you love birds out there. Verf’s Grill & Tavern. 2221 Justin Rd #101, Flower Mound. At Verf’s Grill &...
Update: Traffic clears after vehicle fire caused delays in Argyle
Update: The traffic has cleared. A Denton fire investigator is working to determine what caused the vehicle fire. Original story: The Argyle Police Department Friday urged drivers to avoid certain parts of I-35W and Crawford Road because of significant traffic delays. A vehicle fire in Denton is forced I-35W northbound...
Voices of Flower Mound to perform at Carnegie Hall this month
After a years-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Voices of Flower Mound community choir is set to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City on President’s Day. Concert organizers arranged a concert featuring the music of Dr. Mack Wilberg of the Tabernacle Choir at...
Travel with Terri to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo: The best of the best!
This is the world’s quintessential stock show and rodeo!. There’s not another western lifestyle event with more rich history than the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, formally called the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. And it’s kicked off each year with a monumental western parade…like none other. It’s spectacular with 2,000 horses joined by marching bands, floats and dignitaries.
Updated: Here’s what’s closed on Tuesday
Most schools and government facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the winter weather event. Listed below are all of the closures that have been announced, as of 8:45 p.m. Monday. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday, as will...
Road conditions improving, but drivers still urged to use caution
After days of extremely icy conditions, the roads in southern Denton County have begun to improve, but residents are still encouraged to stay home or use extra caution while driving. Main roadways are in the best condition, as they received the most pre-treatment and have since had the most Public...
Some local schools to remain closed Friday, others plan delayed opening
Two school districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday, while the other two are planning to open on a delay. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
Some local districts cancel school Monday, others to have early release
Two southern Denton County school districts canceled school Monday due to expected winter weather and poor driving conditions. Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD separately announced just before 8 a.m. that they were cancelling school Monday, after many students had already arrived at school. NISD apologized for waiting as long as it did, saying that roads were drivable when busing started early Monday morning, but “conditions have rapidly deteriorated.” The districts are communicating with families about how their children will either be bussed home.
Bartonville creates Special Events Advisory Committee
The Bartonville Town Council this month adopted a resolution to create a Special Events Advisory Committee. The new committee will advise and make recommendations to the council for the planning and execution of a celebration of the town’s 50th anniversary of incorporation, to take place in October, according to a town news release. The committee will also advise on other events as deemed necessary by the council.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denton County
Did you pick up bread and milk yet? Denton County is under a Winter Storm Warning due to ice through Wednesday morning. Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain and sleet starting today, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting above 30 degrees for several days. Total ice and sleet...
Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Denton County
Denton County is under a Winter Storm Watch starting Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain starting Monday morning, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting out of the low 30’s. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch is possible, particularly on elevated surfaces and bridges. Some sleet will also be possible.
