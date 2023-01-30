ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Muhammad Ali Airport unveils Black aviation history exhibit in terminal for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new exhibit inside the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport, and it's paying homage to Black people who've helped advance the aviation industry. It features the field's most influential Black people like Mae Carol Jemison, the first Black female astronaut to travel in space, and Willa Brown, the first Black female to earn a pilot's license in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow receives award for commitment to community in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Jack Harlow got things poppin’ at Greater Louisville Inc.’s annual meeting on Wednesday night at the Kentucky International Convention Center,as reported by Louisville Business First. The Louisville-born rapper, known for Billboard hits like “First Class” and “What’s Poppin,'" made a surprise appearance at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New UofL president on a mission for change as she takes over role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From student success to increasing diversity, the University of Louisville’s new president stepped into her new role this week on a mission for change. Kim Schatzel, who was hired in November to lead the university, says she's been on a listening tour, getting input from students, staff, and community members on how the school can improve.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council appoints new members to District 3 and 6 seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council welcomed two new members Thursday night. New council members were appointed to District 3 and 6 seats which have been vacant since the former members joined Mayor Craig Greenberg's staff. Kumar Rashad was appointed to the District 3 seat, receiving 16 votes. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Candidates interviewed for vacant Louisville Metro Council District 6 seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council members interviewed more candidates on Tuesday, this time to fill the vacant District Six seat. Eighteen people were interviewed during the meeting. The seat was held by former Council President David James, who left the position to join Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New UofL President reports for her first day on the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday is the first day on the job for new University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel. The UofL Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Schatzel during a special meeting in November. Previous story: New leader in Louisville: UofL names 19th president. The 66-year-old served since...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Paoli Peaks reopening this weekend after closing for more than a month

PAOLI, Ind. — Skiers, snowboarders and tubers, get ready -- Paoli Peaks is opening back up this weekend. After announcing it was pausing operations on Dec. 29, Paoli Peaks says it will be back open on Saturday. Watch the snow machines in the player above. Paoli Peaks' general manager...
PAOLI, IN

