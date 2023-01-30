Read full article on original website
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Muhammad Ali Airport unveils Black aviation history exhibit in terminal for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new exhibit inside the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport, and it's paying homage to Black people who've helped advance the aviation industry. It features the field's most influential Black people like Mae Carol Jemison, the first Black female astronaut to travel in space, and Willa Brown, the first Black female to earn a pilot's license in the U.S.
Jack Harlow receives award for commitment to community in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Jack Harlow got things poppin’ at Greater Louisville Inc.’s annual meeting on Wednesday night at the Kentucky International Convention Center,as reported by Louisville Business First. The Louisville-born rapper, known for Billboard hits like “First Class” and “What’s Poppin,'" made a surprise appearance at...
Downtown Louisville working on attracting small businesses with loans up to $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small businesses looking to open a storefront in Downtown Louisville can now get a loan of up to $50,000 from the Louisville Downtown Partnership. The small business loan comes from a bigger loan program that incentivizes commercial and housing developments. This program has around $500,000 worth of capital to give.
New UofL president on a mission for change as she takes over role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From student success to increasing diversity, the University of Louisville’s new president stepped into her new role this week on a mission for change. Kim Schatzel, who was hired in November to lead the university, says she's been on a listening tour, getting input from students, staff, and community members on how the school can improve.
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted...
Two Centuries of Black Louisville: Celebrating stories of the past, present & path forward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Two Centuries of Black Louisville: A Photographic History" by Mervin Aubespin, Kenneth Clay and J. Blaine Hudson tells the untold story of how African American Louisvillians created history behind the wall of slavery and the veil of segregation. Since the release of the book, WLKY has...
Metro Council appoints new members to District 3 and 6 seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council welcomed two new members Thursday night. New council members were appointed to District 3 and 6 seats which have been vacant since the former members joined Mayor Craig Greenberg's staff. Kumar Rashad was appointed to the District 3 seat, receiving 16 votes. This...
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: Louisville has a whole family of groundhogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Louisville has its own notable groundhog -- six of them actually. On this sacred Groundhog Day, the Louisville Fire Department has let us know about a group of groundhogs they've adopted into their firefighter family. According to Major Bobby Cooper, six of...
Norton Healthcare expands financial assistance to cover more middle class families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is expanding its care to more families who need financial assistance. The health care system announced on Thursday that it would now cover families with a household income of equal to or less than 350% of the federal poverty guidelines. Previously, it was up to 300%.
Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
UofL Health addressing kidney test that is negatively affecting African Americans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A widely used test that measures how well a person’s kidney functions is under scrutiny for disproportionately affecting African Americans. The test, which uses age, sex, creatinine in your blood, and race in the calculation, overestimates how well Black patients’ kidneys are performing. A...
JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
Jeffersontown men's barbershop quartet bringing back surprise 'Singing Valentines'
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — If you're looking for a creative way to surprise your valentine, a local men's chorus has an option. The Thoroughbreds, a men's barbershop chorus based in Jeffersontown, are bringing back Singing Valentines. You can make a reservation and a tuxedo-dressed quartet will surprise your special someone...
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
Candidates interviewed for vacant Louisville Metro Council District 6 seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council members interviewed more candidates on Tuesday, this time to fill the vacant District Six seat. Eighteen people were interviewed during the meeting. The seat was held by former Council President David James, who left the position to join Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration.
New UofL President reports for her first day on the job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday is the first day on the job for new University of Louisville President Kim Schatzel. The UofL Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Schatzel during a special meeting in November. Previous story: New leader in Louisville: UofL names 19th president. The 66-year-old served since...
Mayor Greenberg announces $21 million in federal funding to make streets safer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Streets in Louisville could become safer thanks to millions in federal funding. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on Wednesday that Louisville received $21 million in federal funds to "rightsize" 10 corridors in the Metro. "This is a game changer for us," Greenberg said. "It will save lives...
Photos: Shelbyville shoot gives us first glance of Maya Hawke as Flannery O'Connor
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya Hawke would be starring in his movie being filmed around Louisville and surrounding areas, we finally have a first look at the actors in action. Watch in the player above: Wildcat filming...
Paoli Peaks reopening this weekend after closing for more than a month
PAOLI, Ind. — Skiers, snowboarders and tubers, get ready -- Paoli Peaks is opening back up this weekend. After announcing it was pausing operations on Dec. 29, Paoli Peaks says it will be back open on Saturday. Watch the snow machines in the player above. Paoli Peaks' general manager...
Robert Plant, Allison Krauss playing in Louisville during Derby week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robert Plant and Allison Krauss are bringing their 2023 tour to Louisville during Kentucky Derby week. The show, part of the "Raising the Roof Tour," comes to the Louisville Palace on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. That lands it right at the outset of Derby...
