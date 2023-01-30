ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Officers will not be charged in deadly Wyoming shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday no charges are being filed against Wyoming officers following a deadly shooting on Jan. 30. The shooting happened after officers responded to a call from a resident on Durrell Avenue, thinking a neighboring home was being burglarized, the prosecutor explained.
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
actionnews5.com

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ohio man sentenced to prison for attempting to join ISIS

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Beavercreek, Ohio man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khoransan (ISIS-K), according to the Department of Justice. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Naser Almadaoji, 23,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WKRC

Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Pair wanted for carjacking 69-year-old woman

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the two suspects who carjacked a 69-year-old woman at gunpoint. Police released two surveillance photos of the suspects. They say on Jan. 28, the pair targeted the woman on Werk Road near Harrison just before 7 p.m. They threw the woman...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former CPD officer allegedly used common AirTag to stalk, track his ex-girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati police officer was fired this week after being charged in a stalking case involving his ex-girlfriend. One of the ways he kept tabs on her was by planting an Apple device you can get just about anywhere. Darryl Tyus, who has been with the police department since 2007, did something that unfortunately almost anyone could do. He used an Apple AirTag. It is supposed to help you find things like your keys if you misplace them. In Tyus’s case, he used it to find his ex.
CINCINNATI, OH
Apple Insider

Cincinnati cop fired for tracking ex with AirTag

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A 10-month investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department concluded with the firing of an officer who used Apple'sAirTags to stalk a woman. According to local station Fox19, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long and Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple homicide in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide investigators respond to Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car

CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Corryville hit-and-run identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified. Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Bolten was not in the crosswalk as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police release body cam video of Evendale Plaza shooting suspect who has ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past, chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video showing the arrest of the suspect charged with shooting into an Asian storefront in Evendale. Daniel Beckjord, 33, was indicted Tuesday on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism. A Hamilton County grand jury ignored charges of felonious...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy