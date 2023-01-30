Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Officers will not be charged in deadly Wyoming shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday no charges are being filed against Wyoming officers following a deadly shooting on Jan. 30. The shooting happened after officers responded to a call from a resident on Durrell Avenue, thinking a neighboring home was being burglarized, the prosecutor explained.
Police: Woman, 2 others found dead in house in Ohio in apparent double murder-suicide
Police say a woman, a man, and a boy were found deceased inside a house in Avondale, Ohio in an apparent double murder-suicide.
Fox 19
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
actionnews5.com
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
Fox 19
Ohio man sentenced to prison for attempting to join ISIS
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Beavercreek, Ohio man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khoransan (ISIS-K), according to the Department of Justice. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Naser Almadaoji, 23,...
WKRC
Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
Fox 19
Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
WKRC
Pair wanted for carjacking 69-year-old woman
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the two suspects who carjacked a 69-year-old woman at gunpoint. Police released two surveillance photos of the suspects. They say on Jan. 28, the pair targeted the woman on Werk Road near Harrison just before 7 p.m. They threw the woman...
WKRC
Former CPD officer allegedly used common AirTag to stalk, track his ex-girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati police officer was fired this week after being charged in a stalking case involving his ex-girlfriend. One of the ways he kept tabs on her was by planting an Apple device you can get just about anywhere. Darryl Tyus, who has been with the police department since 2007, did something that unfortunately almost anyone could do. He used an Apple AirTag. It is supposed to help you find things like your keys if you misplace them. In Tyus’s case, he used it to find his ex.
Apple Insider
Cincinnati cop fired for tracking ex with AirTag
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A 10-month investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department concluded with the firing of an officer who used Apple'sAirTags to stalk a woman. According to local station Fox19, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long and Police...
Fox 19
Triple homicide in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
Fox 19
Homicide investigators respond to Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
Fox 19
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wedding florist is now facing charges in Hamilton County after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000 total. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
WLWT 5
Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car
CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
Police shooting leads to chase that ends when suspect crashes into Metro bus
A police shooting in Evendale led to a late-night chase that ended when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into the back of a Metro bus in Downtown Cincinnati, police said.
Fox 19
Man killed in Corryville hit-and-run identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified. Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Bolten was not in the crosswalk as...
Fox 19
Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
Fox 19
Police release body cam video of Evendale Plaza shooting suspect who has ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past, chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video showing the arrest of the suspect charged with shooting into an Asian storefront in Evendale. Daniel Beckjord, 33, was indicted Tuesday on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism. A Hamilton County grand jury ignored charges of felonious...
Fox 19
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary. Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied. Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is...
