FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 WSBT
Historic first for minority representation on St. Joseph County's GOP ticket
An historic number of minority candidates are running on the GOP ticket in South Bend's municipal elections. The four challengers are hoping to represent the city's Black and Hispanic populations. Their filings come as three millennials submitted their candidacy on the Democratic ticket yesterday. We are seeing a wave of...
22 WSBT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana drive-thru food pantry finished
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry was unveiled today. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14 months in...
22 WSBT
Plymouth mayor not running for fifth term
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter will not run for re-election next year. He's served as mayor since 2008 after working for the Indiana State Police for 28 years. Senter tells WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery that he hasn't made the official announcement but he doesn't plan to run again.
22 WSBT
Cari Peugeot visits Twin Branch Elementary School
Twin Branch Elementary in Mishawaka won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday, Chief Meteorologist Cari Peugeot read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Ian Sindell shows us her visit.
22 WSBT
Common Council meeting rescheduled after cancellation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Mayor James Mueller has announced a special meeting of the Common Council on Monday, February 6. The meeting will address all items from the scheduled meeting on January 23, which was cancelled due to a recommendation from the Public Access Counselor regarding the state’s Open Door Law.
22 WSBT
Stolen vehicle involved in accident in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle at the Meijer gas station parking lot on Elkhart Road, near Ox Bow Park, just after 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3. Police arrived on scene and made attempts to stop a Kia stolen from...
22 WSBT
Oaklawn's Elkhart campus to reopen Thursday after security threat
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — Oaklawn's Elkhart campus was closed, out of an abundance of caution, for 3 days citing a security threat. In Facebook posts they said their Elkhart campus would be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. They said they have been working with Elkhart Police to determine the next step.
22 WSBT
Riley High School receives $26,000 grant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend high school students put in the work, and now they are getting the reward. Riley High School Computer Science and Engineering students applied for, and won, a $26,000 grant from the United Way of St. Joseph County and Project Lead the Way.
22 WSBT
Pets missing after Mishawaka house fire
Several pets are unaccounted for following a house fire in Mishawaka on Thursday night. Crews say they responded to a call at around 8 last night on Kamms Court. That's just southwest of downtown. Firefighters were on scene putting out the flames for nearly 2 hours. Whether the pets died...
22 WSBT
7 sites to immediately save you time and money on college
A great way to save money on college is through scholarships. According to the Education Data Initiative, over 1.7 million scholarships are awarded annually. The data also shows that private sources award over $7.4 billion in scholarship money annually. This money can help lower the cost of college for students...
22 WSBT
IHSAA, SBCSC Superintendent speak out following fight at Washington High School
What began as rivalry basketball game on Thursday in South Bend, ended in a fight between fans, suspending the remainder of the game. WSBT spoke with the IHSAA Commissioner today. The fight that broke out during halftime was not initiated by students of South Bend Schools. South Bend Schools says...
22 WSBT
Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive
Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
22 WSBT
Fight at Washington High School postpones basketball game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A fight broke out at Washington High School during the boys basketball game against South Bend Riley Thursday night. South Bend Police say at least 20 officers were called to the school to break up the brawl. Police say an ambulance was called but...
22 WSBT
Jury finds South Bend man guilty of 16-year-old's murder
A jury on Wednesday found 19-year-old Danate Lowe, of South Bend guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera. The 16-year-old died of his injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street in South Bend on April 12, 2021. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was also shot and taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo's Poppy the groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Poppy stepped out of her crate for a snack but never made it very far and zoo staff had to call it for her. It's official Poppy the groundhog made her first prediction (with a little help from staff). She is predicting six more weeks of winter!. Poppy saw her...
22 WSBT
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
22 WSBT
Three Oaks chef nominated for Best Chef in Great Lakes region
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WSBT) — Chefs from all over the Midwest are competing to be crowned the best, and one of the nominees is from our area. Abra Berens is a Chef at Granor Farm in Three Oaks. Berens is putting a small Southwest Michigan village on the food...
22 WSBT
Waterford Elementary School wins first round of I Love to Read Challenge
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Waterford Elementary School in Goshen won the first round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since Waterford received the most votes yesterday with more than 4,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery read to students at the school today.
22 WSBT
Penn, Mishawaka wrestling surging, heading to regionals
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Penn wrestling captured the Sectional Title last weekend, narrowly edging Mishawaka, 308 to 305. The sectional came down to the final match with Payton Kendall scoring a fall to secure the title. The Kingsmen have now won 12 of the last 13 sectionals, but will...
22 WSBT
Tommy Rees to leave Notre Dame an become offensive coordinator at Alabama
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Tommy Rees made headlines when he very publicly chose to stay at Notre Dame, rather than follow Brian Kelly to LSU. Now, Rees will head to another school in the SEC. Rees will be the new offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, according...
