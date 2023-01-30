ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference Championship Recap: Chiefs & Eagles win with defense

By Scott Pianowski,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab break down both the AFC and NFC Championship games from over the weekend, talking about Brock Purdy’s injury in the 49ers loss and Patrick Mahomes playing through a high ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to victory.

The guys start by talking about the Philadelphia Eagles, who cruised to another easy win after their outstanding pass rush knocked both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson out of the game, leaving the San Francisco 49ers without any options at QB.

What are the Eagles’ offseason plans at RB? And is Brock Purdy a shoe-in to be the 49ers starting QB next season or could Tom Brady join this franchise?

After that discussion, the guys talk about the officiating that ended the Cincinnati Bengals’ hopes against the Kansas City Chiefs and marvel at just how good Patrick Mahomes is.

Finally, Scott and Frank give their very early Super Bowl picks against the spread and explain why they’re picking the teams they are.

