Florida State

wlrn.org

South Florida to get $7 million in federal traffic safety grants

Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are receiving over $7 million in federal grants to make streets and intersections safer, under funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program. Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion

Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
wlrn.org

Florida's voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion

A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

2022 ranks as Florida’s 5th warmest year on record

Florida’s climate hit a new record in 2022. According to NOAA, last year marked the 5th hottest year the state’s recorded history. An unusually warm January followed in the new year, with most weather stations in Florida trending three or four degrees above normal in the past month.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

WLRN News completes leadership transition with internal promotions and new staff hires

Here are just some of the answers we came up with: A new investigations team focusing on local government accountability. An improved Sundial, featuring relaxed conversations with some of South Florida’s most interesting people. A strategic effort to enhance how we deliver news on digital platforms. An embrace of partnerships with other news organizations to deepen the impact of our collective work.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

