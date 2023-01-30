Read full article on original website
South Florida to get $7 million in federal traffic safety grants
Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are receiving over $7 million in federal grants to make streets and intersections safer, under funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program. Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over...
Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion
Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
Florida's voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion
A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
2022 ranks as Florida’s 5th warmest year on record
Florida’s climate hit a new record in 2022. According to NOAA, last year marked the 5th hottest year the state’s recorded history. An unusually warm January followed in the new year, with most weather stations in Florida trending three or four degrees above normal in the past month.
WLRN News completes leadership transition with internal promotions and new staff hires
Here are just some of the answers we came up with: A new investigations team focusing on local government accountability. An improved Sundial, featuring relaxed conversations with some of South Florida’s most interesting people. A strategic effort to enhance how we deliver news on digital platforms. An embrace of partnerships with other news organizations to deepen the impact of our collective work.
'Florida is at an inflection point': FAU faculty defends DEI as governor pledges to ban it
Faculty at Florida Atlantic University are defending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts on campus – as Gov. Ron DeSantis pledges to ban the initiatives across the state’s public universities, claiming the practices are discriminatory. FAU’s Faculty Senate issued a joint statement calling out state officials for what...
DeSantis says his $114.8 billion budget is a 'framework for freedom'
Dubbing it the “framework for freedom,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed a nearly $114.8 billion budget for next year that includes a variety of tax cuts and more money for such things as teacher pay. The proposal is an initial step as lawmakers prepare to negotiate a...
As human traffickers develop new techniques, so must those who try to stop them
For the past seven years, calls from Florida to the National Human Trafficking Hotline have increased. That has coincided with the state’s efforts to raise awareness and combat the issue. This week marked the end of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jamie Rosseland is a trafficking survivor who now...
