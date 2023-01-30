Take your pick of events that draw Miami’s most influential players, and, chances are, somewhere in the mix will be Alicia Cervera Lamadrid. When Ken Griffin riffed onstage with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez about his vision to reshape his adopted city, there was Cervera Lamadrid, elegantly dressed in the front row. At Miami’s first Formula One Grand Prix last year, there she was by turn five, sporting an Aston Martin Residences cap with her deputy, development sales head Jesse Ottley. And to kick off Art Basel, Cervera Lamadrid hobnobbed with real estate and other Miami heavyweights at Fisher Island Club’s season opener.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO