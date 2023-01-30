ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Miami real estate agent charged with $381K PPP fraud

A Miami real estate agent was charged with fraud and money laundering linked to $381,000 in Covid-19 relief funds that she allegedly used to pay for a Bentley, cosmetic procedures and a luxury apartment rental. Daniela Rendon, who hangs her license with Prestige Empire Realty, has been active in Sunny...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Jackie Soffer and Craig Robins ask $45M for waterfront Miami Beach mansion

Developers Jackie Soffer and Craig Robins are looking to sell their waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $45 million. The Sunset Islands home at 2511 Lake Avenue, with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half-baths, is hitting the market with Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of Coldwell Banker, a spokesperson for the Jills Zeder Group confirmed. The Wall Street Journal first reported the listing.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Trinity and Credit Suisse to buy Hollywood’s Diplomat for $850M

Trinity Investments is teaming up with Credit Suisse Asset Management to acquire Hollywood’s Diplomat Beach Resort and adjacent properties for $850 million, The Real Deal has learned. The joint venture also tapped Miami-based Related Group and Aventura-based BH Group to co-develop two towers on the development sites. The deal,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
therealdeal.com

Here are South Florida’s top construction loans of the past year

Despite construction financing becoming tougher and more expensive to secure in major markets nationwide, South Florida developers are managing to close monster deals. The top 10 construction loans issued between January 2022 and January of this year in South Florida totaled $2 billion, according to The Real Deal’s analysis of such financing provided to developers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The loans are for condominium, multifamily, industrial and mixed-use developments, and most were for projects in Miami-Dade County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Hialeah Gardens industrial site trades at $1M/acre, as market softens

A Hialeah Gardens industrial outdoor storage site fetched $1.2 million per acre, marking a price drop from similar properties a year ago — and a harbinger that the market is softening. Triarch Capital Group bought the property at 12601 West Okeechobee Road from Princeton, New Jersey-based Essential Properties Realty...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
therealdeal.com

Douglas Elliman expands into Weston, opens two offices

Douglas Elliman is expanding in Broward County, opening two offices with 10 agents in Weston, The Real Deal has learned. “Weston is a very important area for us,” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida, adding that the brokerage anticipates continued inbound migration into Weston, and a strong, growing luxury market.
WESTON, FL
therealdeal.com

East End sues ex-Australian investors in Miami office tower for $2M

East End Capital claims it’s being stiffed of more than $1.8 million by its Australian investor in a downtown Miami office tower that they once jointly owned. It’s the latest chapter in the acrimony between the former partners in the building. Litigation started in January 2021 and continues a year after they sold the property.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

The Closing: Alicia Cervera Lamadrid

Take your pick of events that draw Miami’s most influential players, and, chances are, somewhere in the mix will be Alicia Cervera Lamadrid. When Ken Griffin riffed onstage with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez about his vision to reshape his adopted city, there was Cervera Lamadrid, elegantly dressed in the front row. At Miami’s first Formula One Grand Prix last year, there she was by turn five, sporting an Aston Martin Residences cap with her deputy, development sales head Jesse Ottley. And to kick off Art Basel, Cervera Lamadrid hobnobbed with real estate and other Miami heavyweights at Fisher Island Club’s season opener.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Coral Rock plans mixed-income rental complex in Florida City

Coral Rock Development Group plans a mixed-income apartment complex in Florida City, marking the firm’s continued bet on south Miami-Dade County. The 342-unit Card Sound Key Apartments will consist of six four-story buildings on 13 acres at the southwest corner of Krome Avenue and South Dixie Highway, according to a Coral Rock news release.
