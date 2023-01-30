ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Sam Pittman targeted recruiters in defensive coach hires

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has made hiring recruiters a priority, and with the transfer portal that is even more of an emphasis. In addition to bringing in new defensive coordinator Travis Williams from UCF in December, he has since added co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson from Florida State and secondary coach Deron Wilson from Florida.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL

Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class

Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player

Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College football rankings 2023: 10 teams with National Championship potential coming off National Signing Day

TCU football challenged recruiting narratives and gave all of college football hope when the Horned Frogs improbably reached the 2022 national championship game. Sonny Dykes' group began the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before crashing college football's biggest stage. But then came a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia, reminding everyone just how big the gap is between those that have the talent to merely make the playoff versus actually winning the whole dang thing.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Deion Sanders: Colorado football recruiting 'not done' after adding Cormani McClain on National Signing Day

Coming off a 1-11 season in 2022, Colorado football recruiting has already flipped a good chunk of its roster under new coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime locked up the No. 21 overall recruiting class for 2023, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, when including high schoolers and transfers, and the Buffaloes added another key piece Wednesday when five-star cornerback Cormani McClain signed.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

'23 Kicker/Punter Sam Stone Commits to Boston College

Boston College added another piece to their Class of '23 as kicker/punter Sam Stone out of St. Michael's Academy (TX) committed to the Eagles. The senior kicker was on campus for an official visit a couple of weeks ago and chose the Eagles over offers including Baylor, Ohio, and Army.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Is Ryan Day giving up offensive play-calling duties at Ohio State? He responds

Kirk Herbstreit revealed last month that he was informed by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day that Day was strongly giving up offensive play-calling duties. For the first time since Herbstreit made those comments, Day was asked about the situation by the media on Wednesday. Bucknuts began by asking him if he is in fact going to give up play-calling duties and if new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would be the one calling the plays.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Who could Packers hire to replace Jerry Gray?

There’s an opening on the Green Bay Packers defensive coaching staff, not the one the majority of fans wanted to see, but an opening nonetheless. Jerry Gray, who had been with the Packers for the past three years, left to become the assistant head coach/defense for the Atlanta Falcons where he is reunited with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
GREEN BAY, WI
