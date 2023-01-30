Read full article on original website
What Another Super Bowl Win Would Mean For Patrick Mahomes
Will Brinson joins Jenny Dell to break down what another Super Bowl win would mean for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
BREAKING: Tommy Rees Expected to be named Offensive Coordinator at Alabama
Sources have informed Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the same role with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Following multiple conversations with Alabama, including an in-person meeting, Rees is departing South Bend for Tuscaloosa. Notre Dame head coach Marcus...
Sam Pittman targeted recruiters in defensive coach hires
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has made hiring recruiters a priority, and with the transfer portal that is even more of an emphasis. In addition to bringing in new defensive coordinator Travis Williams from UCF in December, he has since added co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson from Florida State and secondary coach Deron Wilson from Florida.
Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL
Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player
Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
College football rankings 2023: 10 teams with National Championship potential coming off National Signing Day
TCU football challenged recruiting narratives and gave all of college football hope when the Horned Frogs improbably reached the 2022 national championship game. Sonny Dykes' group began the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before crashing college football's biggest stage. But then came a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia, reminding everyone just how big the gap is between those that have the talent to merely make the playoff versus actually winning the whole dang thing.
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
Rhule says Husker strength coach Campbell has 'elite' qualities
Just as Matt Rhule's story includes a chapter as a former determined walk-on, so does the one that belongs to Corey Campbell. It's something Rhule mentions after listing the variety of reasons he tabbed Campbell for one of the most important jobs connected with Nebraska football. "There's a bunch of...
FSU's Jammie Robinson set to participate in the Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon
Florida State safety Jammie Robinson is set to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday afternoon. The game, which will be televised by the NFL Network, will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Robinson will be wearing...
Deion Sanders: Colorado football recruiting 'not done' after adding Cormani McClain on National Signing Day
Coming off a 1-11 season in 2022, Colorado football recruiting has already flipped a good chunk of its roster under new coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime locked up the No. 21 overall recruiting class for 2023, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, when including high schoolers and transfers, and the Buffaloes added another key piece Wednesday when five-star cornerback Cormani McClain signed.
Fickell's first UW coaching staff filled with familiarity in unfamiliar territory
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell's first coaching staff in charge of the University of Wisconsin football program has equal parts familiarity and unfamiliarity. Almost everyone knows each other well, but they will have to work hard to gain a thorough understanding of the place. The new Badgers head coach,...
247Sports crew breaks down why Jackson Arnold could compete, 'push for playing time' right away at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Back in December, the Sooners signed the nation's No. 8 prospect and Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold as their headliner in the 2023 class. He's one of five signees in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Top 100. And he's a player that a couple of...
Brohm thinks TE Jamari Johnson will be a "really good player" for Louisville
It was a good January for Inglewood, Calif., High School tight end Jamari Johnson. The longtime University of Louisville commitment made his decision to sign with the Cardinals public at the All-American game in San Antonio and then later in the month Johnson was one of the biggest risers in the rankings update done by 247Sports.
'23 Kicker/Punter Sam Stone Commits to Boston College
Boston College added another piece to their Class of '23 as kicker/punter Sam Stone out of St. Michael's Academy (TX) committed to the Eagles. The senior kicker was on campus for an official visit a couple of weeks ago and chose the Eagles over offers including Baylor, Ohio, and Army.
Is Ryan Day giving up offensive play-calling duties at Ohio State? He responds
Kirk Herbstreit revealed last month that he was informed by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day that Day was strongly giving up offensive play-calling duties. For the first time since Herbstreit made those comments, Day was asked about the situation by the media on Wednesday. Bucknuts began by asking him if he is in fact going to give up play-calling duties and if new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would be the one calling the plays.
Who could Packers hire to replace Jerry Gray?
There’s an opening on the Green Bay Packers defensive coaching staff, not the one the majority of fans wanted to see, but an opening nonetheless. Jerry Gray, who had been with the Packers for the past three years, left to become the assistant head coach/defense for the Atlanta Falcons where he is reunited with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ASU OL Coach Saga Tuitele on his excitement to get to know the offensive linemen
ASU OL Coach Saga Tuitele discusses how he loves getting to know the newcomers and returners in the OL room.
Comments / 0