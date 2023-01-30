Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting
STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities. Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.
Mount Airy News
Golden Eagles battle back to best Bears 44-42
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) leads the Bears on a fast break against Surry Central. Surry Central’s Ragan Hall (22) started Wednesday’s game by hitting her first three 3-point attempts, finishing 4-of-7 from deep in the game. Cory Smith | The News. Niya Smith (24) attacks the...
Mount Airy News
Mason, Reid combine for 43 vs. Central
Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) scores from the low post for two of his 21 points against Surry Central. Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason (5) floats a shot over the outstretched hand of Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00). Cory Smith | The News. Tripp McMillen (2) pulls up...
Mount Airy News
Think globally, at locally: get paid
There has been a dedicated campaign in Surry County to combat litter along roadways for several years after a hiatus from an earlier such effort. Since its relaunch the initiative has gotten a snazzy new Keep Surry Clean logo made by a local student, but what it has not captured is the passion of residents.
Mount Airy News
SCC truck driving course to start in March
DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering an evening Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Dr., in Yadkinville. The class will start on Thursday, March 9, and run through Thursday, June 29. It will meet Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with online meetings on Fridays.
Mount Airy News
Holt recognized for 200th career win
Coach Mandy Holt and her daughter Addy are presented a bouquet of flowers by Surry Central Athletic Director Wes Evans. Mandy Holt is presented a congratulatory letter from UNC men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis in honor of her 200th career win. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central’s girls...
Mount Airy News
More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?
With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
Mount Airy News
Social Services struggles with vacancies
North Carolina DHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said Tuesday the new BH SCAN tool will help providers find beds for behavioral health care in a more timely fashion, “It’s one of the many investments we’re making in North Carolina’s behavioral health and resilience.” (AP Photo/Julia Wall)
Mount Airy News
Deceased inmate identified
The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
