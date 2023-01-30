ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Weekend Forecast

Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday.  . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield.  . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow. The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line. The highway was closed for a short period of time but has...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
WHATELY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures

A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery

A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 10 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area. Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick

A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home. Updated: 11...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer crews respond to a house struck by a tree on Beacon Drive

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday afternoon, a tree fell on a house on Beacon Drive. According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Officials confirmed the tree damaged the roof line and the second floor. Captain Sean Reynolds from the Palmer Fire Department said, “The...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home

A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke early Wednesday morning. Officials said the call came in just after 1 a.m. “They are looking at significant damages to both porches, first and second floor, and the first floor kitchen and then just smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

King Gray, Thunderbirds providing shuttle service to this weekend’s games

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re heading to the Thunderbirds games on Friday or Saturday, there will be some help to keep you warm. The team has announced that a shuttle service, provided by King Gray, will be available for fans who park at MGM Springfield. The service will be available both Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shuttle will be done by using three continuously operating King Gray coach buses.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke under investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street Tuesday night. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Fire officials saidthe flames were put out quickly with minimal damage to the vehicles parked next to it. The cause of that fire is under investigation...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school

Ware Community Home School takes part in Future Media Leaders tour. It was a busy Thursday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Ware Community Home School paid us a visit. Updated: 10 hours ago. With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy