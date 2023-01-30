SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re heading to the Thunderbirds games on Friday or Saturday, there will be some help to keep you warm. The team has announced that a shuttle service, provided by King Gray, will be available for fans who park at MGM Springfield. The service will be available both Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shuttle will be done by using three continuously operating King Gray coach buses.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO