Janna's Weekend Forecast
Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures.
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday. . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield. . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow. The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line. The highway was closed for a short period of time but has...
Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant
Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 10 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant
Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area. Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted...
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home. Updated: 11
Town by Town: Belchertown first responders swearing-in ceremony, Girls Inc. receive funding, and state tax forms in local library
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Belchertown, Holyoke and Springfield. On Friday, six new firefighters and paramedics joined the force in Belchertown. Through a grant from FEMA, the Belchertown Fire department added six new recruits to the squad. The new hires will help the...
Palmer crews respond to a house struck by a tree on Beacon Drive
PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday afternoon, a tree fell on a house on Beacon Drive. According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Officials confirmed the tree damaged the roof line and the second floor. Captain Sean Reynolds from the Palmer Fire Department said, “The...
Tree falls on motor vehicle in Southwick, State Police Accident Reconstruction team on scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Southwick. State Police report a tree has fallen on a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road. They were called to the scene shortly after noon today. This is amidst extremely cold weather and windy conditions. “We can...
Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant
Crews battle house fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke early Wednesday morning. Officials said the call came in just after 1 a.m. “They are looking at significant damages to both porches, first and second floor, and the first floor kitchen and then just smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
King Gray, Thunderbirds providing shuttle service to this weekend’s games
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re heading to the Thunderbirds games on Friday or Saturday, there will be some help to keep you warm. The team has announced that a shuttle service, provided by King Gray, will be available for fans who park at MGM Springfield. The service will be available both Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shuttle will be done by using three continuously operating King Gray coach buses.
Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke under investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street Tuesday night. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Fire officials saidthe flames were put out quickly with minimal damage to the vehicles parked next to it. The cause of that fire is under investigation...
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Ware Community Home School takes part in Future Media Leaders tour. It was a busy Thursday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Ware Community Home School paid us a visit.
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
Officials working to ensure homeless are safe from the frigid cold weather
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homeless shelters are expected to busy throughout the day and will continue to help those in need as temperatures are expected to drop even lower tonight. “Our team is on high alert and we continue to spread the word,” said Bill Miller, vice president of housing...
