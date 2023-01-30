ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County seeks to clarify confusion over permanent mail-in ballot applications

By Ryan Deto
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCkl9_0kWcoBmQ00
Mail-in and absentee ballots sit in a secure area of the Allegheny County Elections Division warehouse in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Allegheny County election officials are reminding voters that mail-in ballots are not sent to their homes on a permanent basis, and voters must complete an application at least once a year if they want to vote by mail.

This week, the county will be sending out 300,000 mailings to voters on the “permanent status” list. Those mailings include applications for mail-in and absentee ballots, but not the ballots themselves. Under the state’s no-excuse, mail-in voting law, registered voters can be placed on a permanent status list to receive applications for mail-in ballots each year.

But officials said some voters believe, wrongly, that they will automatically be sent ballots each election cycle, every year. That is not the case.

Being on the permanent status list means applications for mail-in ballot will be sent to you permanently. They will receive paper applications each election cycle, but the applications must be completed and returned for voters to receive their ballots.

Democratic and Republican voters on the permanent status list who complete applications before the primary in a given year also will receive mail-in ballots for the general election as well as any special elections that happen before February of the next year.

Third-party or independent voters on the permanent status list will receive mail-in ballots before general and special elections.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said there has been an extra layer of confusion recently thanks to three special elections taking place in Allegheny County on Feb. 7.

The 32nd, 34th and 35th State House Districts are all holding special elections on Feb. 7, and Downs said voters were concerned about receiving their mail-in ballots for those races.

She said because the election process started before this week, voters on the permanent status list who live within those districts believed they needed to apply for mail-in ballots again, but the county was already in the process of sending them their mail-in ballots for the special elections because they were on the permanent status list.

She said the permanent status list applies to elections between February of a given year to January of the following year.

Voters on this permanent status list can remove themselves by completing a Request to Cancel Permanent Absentee or Mail-In Status form and mailing it to their respective counties. Downs said that voters also have the option of checking a box on a letter with the 300,000 mailings going out now.

More information can be found on the resource page of Allegheny County Elections Division website.

Comments / 1

Related
PublicSource

Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive

John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents in West View and Sewickley Hills raise questions about trash bill increases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the South Hills to the North Hills and everywhere in between, people are talking trash about waste management companies.Imagine the shock when the trash bill arrives, and it didn't just increase a little, it more than doubled.KDKA-TV found drastic price differences in what the same companies are charging people for very similar services. In some places, you can negotiate your own trash pick-up rate and compare companies.But for most, it's coordinated by your council or borough leaders. If they're not tough negotiators, you're likely footing the bill.It impacts people like John Kichi, who is now paying...
WEST VIEW, PA
Tribune-Review

Irwin officials hold to ballfield fee hike despite rec league protests

Irwin officials aren’t backing down from their decision to double rental fees for its ballfields and basketball court this year despite pleas from leaders of the sports leagues. Irwin borough council members debated Tuesday among themselves and sometimes verbally sparred with representatives of the Norwin Community Athletic Association and...
IRWIN, PA
wtae.com

New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Rochester Road project gets green light from state

CRANBERRY TWP — The board of supervisors announced Thursday that a decadelong project to improve Rochester Road will begin this year. “The board has been pressing the turnpike commission and PennDOT to move that project forward,” township manager Dan Santoro said. “And I’m happy to report tonight that, finally, there is some tangible movement on that project.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced

You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy