Michigan State

CBS Philly

Pa.'s John Fetterman assigned to 2 committees in the Senate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman has been assigned to two committees in the United States Senate.Fetterman says he's been assigned to both the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as well as the Special Committee on aging. That special committee oversees programs including Medicare and Social Security.The chairman of the special committee is Fetterman's fellow Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.Casey welcomed Fetterman aboard the committee on social media, saying he's excited to work him to to better the lives of seniors and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania. 
Augusta Free Press

Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
News Breaking LIVE

Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
