Read full article on original website
Related
Within hours of Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Dems are scrambling to replace her
The trees are just the right height. Are the candidates?
Top Democrat Announces Retirement
Top Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow has announced that she will not pursue reelection in 2024, marking an early blow to Democrats' bid to try and retain the U.S. Senate through the 2024 election.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
statenews.org
State senator becomes first Republican to launch challenge to US Sen. Sherrod Brown
A state senator from northeast Ohio is the first Republican to announce he’s running against Democratic US Sen. Sherrod Brown next year. It’s the second US Senate campaign in two years for Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), who came in third in the seven-way Republican Senate primary last year.
Pa.'s John Fetterman assigned to 2 committees in the Senate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman has been assigned to two committees in the United States Senate.Fetterman says he's been assigned to both the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as well as the Special Committee on aging. That special committee oversees programs including Medicare and Social Security.The chairman of the special committee is Fetterman's fellow Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.Casey welcomed Fetterman aboard the committee on social media, saying he's excited to work him to to better the lives of seniors and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania.
One of the most powerful rich families in American politics just got their son in the Senate
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and his family have been among the foremost supporters of conservative candidates.
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Augusta Free Press
Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions
Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Joe Manchin's Worst Nightmare Could Be About to Come True
Jim Justice, Republican governor of West Virginia, said, "I'm sure I would seriously consider running for Senate" against Democrat holder Manchin.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats. There are also few opportunities…
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position
United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.
It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland
The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
Help wanted: In a slap to Trump, Michigan lawmakers come knocking on DeSantis’ door | Opinion
Republican leaders from the Great Lakes State decide Donald Trump looks like a loser in 2024, the Editorial Board writes.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Comments / 1