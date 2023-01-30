Reggie Jackson attracts 'crazy' A-List field to Floridian for Mr. October Foundation golf outing | D'Angelo

PALM CITY — Derek Jeter stepped onto the 10th tee box at the Floridian National Golf Club Monday and hit a bomb down the middle of the fairway, perhaps even surprising himself.

Seconds later, he explained why it's taken him so long to accept Reggie Jackson's invitation to play in his Mr. October Foundation Golf outing.

"He's been trying to get me to come for years but my golf game is very bad," said Jeter, the Hall of Fame shortstop. "I've embarrassed myself plenty of times, never intentionally. When I come out here, I'm pretty much intentionally embarrassing myself."

Jeter was told he did not embarrass himself with that drive.

"Thank you," he said. "Please tell everyone about it."

Jeter was among an impressive list of Hall of Famers and all-time greats supporting one of the most iconic names in baseball history. Jackson started his foundation more than 25 years ago to help disadvantaged kids whose circumstances hamper their ability to achieve to good education.

Last year's event raised more than $500,000.

The golf outing moved around the country for 15 years before finding a home at the Floridian in 2022. The club was a natural fit after Jackson was named special advisor to Houston Astros owner Jim Crane in 2020. Crane has owned the Floridian since 2020.

Now, Jackson's job is easier convincing a Who's Who of sports royalty to play the exclusive course. A sampling: Jeter, Sheffield, Joe Namath, Rick Barry, Alex Rodriguez, George Brett, Mike Schmidt, Ken Griffey Jr., Jason Taylor, Mark Clayton, Richard Dent, Jerome Bettis, Ed 'Too Tall' Jones, Mike Singletary, Marshall Faulk, Ozzie Smith, Marcus Allen, Michael Vick, Dave Stewart, Joe Rudi, Andruw Jones and rapper 50 Cent.

"This is crazy," Sheffield said. "I've never seen A-Listers like this."

Needless to say, security was tight.

"It's overwhelming when you see people try to help you and come here and lend their support," the 76-year-old Jackson said. "I'm super grateful for it. I get happy tears in my heart and smiles in my heart."

That ask is a lot easier when not only are you pitching such a worthwhile and special cause - the foundation has veered toward STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) an area that has been underrepresented by minorities - but you are doing so to so many greats who looked up to Reggie during their youth.

Just ask Sheffield, who was raised in the Belmont Heights section of Tampa, and idolized Jackson ever since Sheffield's Little League team was invited to meet the Yankees by owner George Steinbrenner.

"We got to run on the field with them in 1981," said Sheffield, who played in the majors for 22-years and helped the Marlins win the 1997 World Series. "I was thrilled.

"You got guys doing charity events all the time. You can't attend them all. You pick out the right ones to be at. I can't miss Reggie's."

Count Jeter among those who emulated Jackson. Jeter spent his entire 20 years with the Yankees, and had as much right to Jackson's Mr. October tag as anyone, hitting .321 in seven World Series. Two of Reggie's five World Series titles were as a member of the Yankees.

"We have a lot of athletes, entertainers, celebrities who have supported his cause," Jeter said. "The athlete community rallies around each other and Reggie deserves a lot of credit for what he's done."

Others like Allen, Griffey Jr. and A-Rod revered Jackson before the 14-time All-Star and 1973 AL MVP knew who they were.

"Some of the guys that played in our generation understand the importance of giving back," said Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith. "Reggie certainly is one of those people who has given as much back as he gave to the game."

Stewart was a teammate of Reggie's for one year in Oakland. The three-time World Series champion and 1989 World Series MVP was struck by Jackon's generosity and activism then.

Those traits were notice by Sheffield long after that day he ran on that field at as a 13-year old.

"Reggie was always a guy that spoke his mind," said Sheffield, who, too, was outspoken, but sometimes to his detriment. "He was an intelligent guy. I took that to heart and I wanted to be like Reggie and try to help people."

