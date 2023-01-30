ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather disrupts garbage pick-up

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

The onset of wintry weather Monday morning put a crimp in garbage collection in Wichita Falls.

The city had to halt its Monday collections because of slick streets brought on by sleet and freezing rain.

The crews were about 60 percent done when they had to stop, according to a press release from the city.

Weather permitting, crews will begin picking up the remaining routes from Monday on Tuesday and pick up Tuesday’s normal schedule.

Depending on conditions, the city's transfer station and landfill will be open normal hours on Tuesday.

