pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville
Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Farmers suffer losses as Salinas Valley fields flood
Salinas Valley was initially spared the worst of the damage as storms battered California last month. But then the Salinas River overflowed its banks Jan. 10, breaching berms and levees. Over the ensuing hours and days, thousands of acres of some of the country’s most productive farmland were flooded, resulting in massive crop damage.
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
pajaronian.com
Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
Gilroy Dispatch
Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour
Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Volunteers offer a helping hand on College Road
Volunteers help remove stacks of sandbags Saturday at the flood-stricken College Road neighborhood as part of a large-scale cleanup. The one-day event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Supervisor Felipe Hernandez and his Chief of Staff Ramon Gomez. Numerous members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints were joined by helpers from the City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and others as they fanned out in the Holohan/Laken area and College Road. They focused on sand bag removal, mud clean up, and street and yard cleaning.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Arts Council for Monterey County hosts annual high school poetry competition Saturday
MONTEREY COUNTY — Arts Council for Monterey County is hosting the annual Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Competition for local high school students. On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., students from Monterey County high schools will participate in the Poetry Out Loud high school recitation at the CSUMB Alumni and Visitors Center.
San Benito County to open local assistance center this weekend
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County announced that a local assistance center will open this weekend for residents who were effected by winter storms. The center will have services available from State, County, and Community-Based Organizations. County officials announced the center will open up at Strada Verde at 354 1st Street in Hollister. Here are The post San Benito County to open local assistance center this weekend appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 1, 2023
SOLEDAD — Jack Franscioni Elementary School in Soledad will be celebrating Jack Franscioni’s 100th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. The celebration for Franscioni, who donated the land to build the school, will take place in the school’s Multi/Cafeteria. Members of the local Rotary Club and school board have been invited to partake in the festivities, which include cake. Second- and third-grade students will also be singing “Happy Birthday” to him.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gang member found guilty of 2016 King City murder
SALINAS VALLEY — A 27-year-old Greenfield man was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a Monterey County jury on Friday. Judge Mark E. Hood presided over the trial of John Samuel Trivino, aka “Smack,” who was convicted for killing 20-year-old Martin Heredia of King City.
benitolink.com
Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’
Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
KSBW.com
San Carlos School community coming together Thursday following an alleged shooting threat
MONTEREY, Calif. — Doors remain closed Thursday at San Carlos School, as the community works to recover from a shooting threat. “You never believe it's going to happen in your backyard,” says Crystal LoManto, San Carlos School parent. According to Monterey police, a man called the school just...
benitolink.com
San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding
Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
KSBW.com
Soledad police respond to community reports of loud bangs at night
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad police are addressing the numerous complaints of loud noises that have been happening around the city in the past several weeks. According to police, loud bang sounds have been occurring in the agricultural areas east and southeast of the city limits. Officers say that they...
KSBW.com
Pajaro River and levee update given during Monterey County Board of supervisors meeting
Calif. — An update on the Pajaro River and levee was given on Tuesday during the Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting. Mark Strudley, the executive director of the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency, was part of the presentation. The flood agency is a joint powers agency that...
NBC Bay Area
More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case
There’s some new developments in the bizarre case of a missing German shepherd in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported. The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog. Now, there are new...
montereycountyweekly.com
Seaside wants to bring back a farmers market. The hope is that this time it sticks.
The city of Seaside has had two farmers markets in the past few decades, but neither of them stuck. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. On Jan. 23, the city issued a request for proposals for an organization or persons to launch another farmers market in the city at one of three potential locations: lower Broadway (Seaside’s downtown, and where the most recent market shut down in 2019 due to lack of traction), Oldemeyer Center (which is across the street from a bus stop and multifamily housing) or the parking lot at City Hall, which is mostly empty on weekends.
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
lookout.co
As Alderwood Pacific opens, Alderwood Santa Cruz set for refresh
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Alderwood is shaking things up in downtown...
