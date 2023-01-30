ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville

Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
WATSONVILLE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Farmers suffer losses as Salinas Valley fields flood

Salinas Valley was initially spared the worst of the damage as storms battered California last month. But then the Salinas River overflowed its banks Jan. 10, breaching berms and levees. Over the ensuing hours and days, thousands of acres of some of the country’s most productive farmland were flooded, resulting in massive crop damage.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Storms delays Hollister self-housing project

This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
HOLLISTER, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong

Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour

Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Volunteers offer a helping hand on College Road

Volunteers help remove stacks of sandbags Saturday at the flood-stricken College Road neighborhood as part of a large-scale cleanup. The one-day event, which drew more than 100 people, was organized by Supervisor Felipe Hernandez and his Chief of Staff Ramon Gomez. Numerous members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints were joined by helpers from the City of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and others as they fanned out in the Holohan/Laken area and College Road. They focused on sand bag removal, mud clean up, and street and yard cleaning.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito County to open local assistance center this weekend

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County announced that a local assistance center will open this weekend for residents who were effected by winter storms. The center will have services available from State, County, and Community-Based Organizations. County officials announced the center will open up at Strada Verde at 354 1st Street in Hollister. Here are The post San Benito County to open local assistance center this weekend appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 1, 2023

SOLEDAD — Jack Franscioni Elementary School in Soledad will be celebrating Jack Franscioni’s 100th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. The celebration for Franscioni, who donated the land to build the school, will take place in the school’s Multi/Cafeteria. Members of the local Rotary Club and school board have been invited to partake in the festivities, which include cake. Second- and third-grade students will also be singing “Happy Birthday” to him.
KING CITY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Gang member found guilty of 2016 King City murder

SALINAS VALLEY — A 27-year-old Greenfield man was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a Monterey County jury on Friday. Judge Mark E. Hood presided over the trial of John Samuel Trivino, aka “Smack,” who was convicted for killing 20-year-old Martin Heredia of King City.
KING CITY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’

Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding

Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Soledad police respond to community reports of loud bangs at night

SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad police are addressing the numerous complaints of loud noises that have been happening around the city in the past several weeks. According to police, loud bang sounds have been occurring in the agricultural areas east and southeast of the city limits. Officers say that they...
SOLEDAD, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Seaside wants to bring back a farmers market. The hope is that this time it sticks.

The city of Seaside has had two farmers markets in the past few decades, but neither of them stuck. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. On Jan. 23, the city issued a request for proposals for an organization or persons to launch another farmers market in the city at one of three potential locations: lower Broadway (Seaside’s downtown, and where the most recent market shut down in 2019 due to lack of traction), Oldemeyer Center (which is across the street from a bus stop and multifamily housing) or the parking lot at City Hall, which is mostly empty on weekends.
SEASIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy