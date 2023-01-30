ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Teenager reported missing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been reported missing. Virgil Earl, 14, left the Davis Child Shelter for school on Jan. 27 and never returned, police said. Anyone with information on Earl’s location is asked...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe

Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Kanawha County man found safe after being reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 5:55 p.m., 2/2/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County man has been found after being reported missing. Travis Allen Sigman, 29, went missing Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Thursday said Sigman...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fundraiser held for Regal Apartment fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Regal Apartments went up in flames, the building was torn down,, and the people who were living there have been forced to start over. The Charleston Police Department and the city’s FBI office are working to bring some hope back into their lives with a lunch benefit Friday.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of breaking into church

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County commissioners present Dairy Winkle owners with $35,000 check

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission has approved $35,000 to help with Dairy Winkle’s recovery efforts following a devastating fire. The commission presented Dairy Winkle owners Kerry and Jenny Ellison with the check during its regularly scheduled meeting this week. The Campbells Creek restaurant was...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Body found in Beckley identified as woman

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed the discovery of a body in the City of Beckley. The Beckley Police Department says the unsettling discovery was made in the East Park neighborhood at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, the...
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Two men facing drug distribution charges, Mingo deputies say

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men are facing drug charges after being apprehended by deputies in Mingo County. Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, W.Va. and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, Ohio have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall and Xanax, conspiracy to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of firearms, according to a Facebook post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Body found in wooded area of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County dispatchers said six fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the border of Roane and Kanawha counties. Dispatchers said the fire was at a residence in the 7600 block of Charleston Road.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County man pleads guilty in DUI causing death case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI causing death in connection with a deadly collision that happened in Kanawha City last March. David Slack, 36, of Marmet, was under the influence of meth when his vehicle struck a motorcycle being driven by Lonnie Bellew, 68, of Dawes.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Wayne County resident dies in house fire

PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers report a Wayne County resident died in a house fire Friday afternoon. Dispatchers said a residence located in the 1600 block of Queens Creek Road in Prichard was devastated by a structure fire about 1:30 p.m. The deceased was the only person at...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

