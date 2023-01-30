Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been reported missing. Virgil Earl, 14, left the Davis Child Shelter for school on Jan. 27 and never returned, police said. Anyone with information on Earl’s location is asked...
UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha County man found safe after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 5:55 p.m., 2/2/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County man has been found after being reported missing. Travis Allen Sigman, 29, went missing Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Thursday said Sigman...
WSAZ
Fundraiser held for Regal Apartment fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Regal Apartments went up in flames, the building was torn down,, and the people who were living there have been forced to start over. The Charleston Police Department and the city’s FBI office are working to bring some hope back into their lives with a lunch benefit Friday.
wchstv.com
Charleston police seek public assistance to identify suspect in harassment investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a harassment incident at the Kanawha Public Library. Surveillance video obtained by police shows the suspect at the Kanawha Library’s main branch, located at 123 Capitol Street on Jan. 25. Anyone...
WSAZ
Man accused of breaking into church
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County commissioners present Dairy Winkle owners with $35,000 check
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission has approved $35,000 to help with Dairy Winkle’s recovery efforts following a devastating fire. The commission presented Dairy Winkle owners Kerry and Jenny Ellison with the check during its regularly scheduled meeting this week. The Campbells Creek restaurant was...
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
WDTV
Body found in Beckley identified as woman
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed the discovery of a body in the City of Beckley. The Beckley Police Department says the unsettling discovery was made in the East Park neighborhood at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, the...
wchstv.com
Two men facing drug distribution charges, Mingo deputies say
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men are facing drug charges after being apprehended by deputies in Mingo County. Elijah E. Hall, of Williamson, W.Va. and Kyree D. Prather, of Cincinnati, Ohio have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl, Adderall and Xanax, conspiracy to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of firearms, according to a Facebook post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
Body found in wooded area of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
wchstv.com
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County dispatchers said six fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the border of Roane and Kanawha counties. Dispatchers said the fire was at a residence in the 7600 block of Charleston Road.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County man pleads guilty in DUI causing death case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI causing death in connection with a deadly collision that happened in Kanawha City last March. David Slack, 36, of Marmet, was under the influence of meth when his vehicle struck a motorcycle being driven by Lonnie Bellew, 68, of Dawes.
Fire contained at apartment building in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Feb. 1, 2023) – The South Charleston Fire Department says a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Southmoor Hills Apartments complex in South Charleston has been contained. At this time, crews are working to clear the smoke out of the building. There is no word yet on what […]
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Wayne County resident dies in house fire
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers report a Wayne County resident died in a house fire Friday afternoon. Dispatchers said a residence located in the 1600 block of Queens Creek Road in Prichard was devastated by a structure fire about 1:30 p.m. The deceased was the only person at...
