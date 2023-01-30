Read full article on original website
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry
Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
Come And Serve On The City Of Laramie Boards & Commissions
Calling all Laramie citizens. Are you looking for a way to make a difference in our community? Volunteering to serve on one of our Boards and Commissions is a great way to show that you care and share your knowledge and expertise with our community. A few positions are open...
Moats, Wyo’s media attorney, goes out fighting for the right to know
Bruce Moats’ retirement blows another hole through the fraying fabric of Wyoming journalism. Bruce Moats has been accused of never having met a document that shouldn’t be public or a meeting that shouldn’t be open. “Largely I plead guilty to that, though not totally,” the grayed, wiry...
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
UPDATE: Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Open
Southbound I-25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line is now open to all traffic. Northbound I-25 from the Colorado state line to Cheyenne is now open to all traffic. WYDOT says travelers should expect slush. 6:19 P.M. UPDATE:. The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY:
Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
O’Meara Hired as Wyoming Football’s Director of Player Personnel
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced the hiring of Kirby O’Meara as Wyoming’s new Director of Player Personnel for Cowboy Football. O’Meara comes to Wyoming from the University of Central Florida (UCF). “After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a...
LCCC Cheyenne, Laramie Campuses Closed Monday Due To Weather
Laramie County Community College has canceled classes at both its Laramie and Cheyenne campuses on Monday, January 30. That's according to a statement issued by LCCC on Sunday night:. – Due to hazardous weather conditions and dangerous wind chills, all LCCC campuses will be closed on Monday, January 30. All...
City of Laramie Welcomes New Chief of Police
The City of Laramie shares their excitement in welcoming the new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, in a recent release. Since starting his new role in November 2022, Chief Browne has established himself in his position and aims to establish his and the Laramie Police Department’s reputation as a trusted community resource.
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
Update: Laramie County School District #2 Announces Virtual Day
UPDATE: After initially announcing a two hour delay, the district later posted this announcement:. Due to current temperatures and mechanical issues that arose this morning, LCSD#2 will transition to remote classes today. All school buildings in our district are closed for today, Monday, January 30th, and transportation will not be operating. If you would like your students to be involved with school today, they will have items to work on through packets that were sent home or through the use of their Chromebooks and Canvas. Teachers will be reaching out throughout the day to check in with your children. We hope to resume school on-site tomorrow and offer transportation once the weather and road conditions will allow.
Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association
University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
Kayden LaFramboise of Thunder Basin Commits to UW Football
Thunder Basin football player Kayden LaFramboise will be headed to Laramie to join the Wyoming Cowboy football program as a preferred walk-on. LaFramboise is one of the state's finest all-around athletes and was an all-state selection in 4A at the wide receiver position. The guy was hard to defend as he pulled down 81 balls for 1151 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his junior year, LaFramboise had 32 catches for 506 yards with 7 touchdowns. He was also named all-state at the defensive back spot recording 42 tackles with 2 interceptions and 7 blocked punts.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Partially Re-Opens
UPDATE: Interstate 80 in Wyoming has now partially re-opened. But at last report it was still closed in the westbound lane between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather.
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Report Card: Can Wyoming’s Cornerbacks’ Unit Become a Strength in ’23?
LARAMIE -- In this series, we'll assign a grade to all of Wyoming's position groups during the 2022 football season. Craig Bohl's Cowboys exceeded all expectations last fall, finishing second overall in the Mountain Division behind Boise State. UW (7-6, 5-3) fielded the third-youngest roster in the nation. At times,...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
