Morgan Wallen to release third album, 'One Thing At A Time,' on March 3

Leading country superstar Morgan Wallen's follow-up to the most celebrated or notorious -- depending on perspective -- album release cycle in a generation arrives on March 3, 2023, as the Academy of Country Music Awards' 2022 Album of the Year award-winner returns with his third album, "One Thing At A Time."

If you are wondering how Wallen plans on topping the country genre and overall music industry-impressing success (104-and-counting total weeks spent in Billboard's Top 10) of his 2021-released quadruple-platinum equivalent-selling "Dangerous: The Double Album," foremost consider that at 36 tracks in length, it's two songs longer than Zach Bryan's 2022 breakout favorite "American Heartbreak."

"This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," Wallen shared via a press release. "It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans."

Somewhere in the range of over three million fans are likely to witness Wallen playing many of these 36 tracks on his 63-date/30 stadium show "One Night At A Time" world tour that kicks off overseas March 15-24 in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY as an opener. Then, returning stateside on April 15 at Milwaukee's American Family Field, he's on the road for six months with HARDY, plus ERNEST, Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman as supporting acts.

Alongside featuring his regular crew of songwriters, including the previously mentioned ERNEST plus 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year HARDY (and names including Nicolle Galyon and Miranda Lambert, who co-wrote May 2022 No. 1 single "Thought You Should Know," which is included on the record), Wallen digs back into his childhood roots to pair with his sister, Ashlyne Wallen, on “Outlook.”

“I grew up in church singing three-part harmonies with my two sisters. That’s how I learned to sing, so this was a full-circle moment for Ashlyne and me," he adds via press release. Those family ties continue via the album's cover art. Photographed at the home of his deceased grandmother, Wallen states, “My Mamaw Boots helped raise me. I had such a special bond with her, so I wanted to honor her with this new record.”

Owing to his hip-hop adoration, the album also features an interpolation of The Allman Brothers' “Midnight Rider” on “Everything I Love” and a sample of Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” on “180 (Lifestyle).” For more traditional country fans, collaborations with Eric Church on “Man Made A Bar,” HARDY on “In The Bible,” and “Cowgirls” with ERNEST are also featured.

