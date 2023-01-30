SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say that no one was injured in a structure fire that destroyed a mobile home early Friday morning. According to a press release from SFFR, fire units arrived around 2:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of East Hayes Place to find the mobile home completely engulfed in flames and the roof of the structure collapsed inward, making it difficult to reach some areas of the home where the fire remained. Crews battled the fire for four hours with four fire trucks, two water tenders, three support vehicles, and 21 firefighters.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO