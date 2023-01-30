Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
LifeLight bringing Skillet & more to new Downtown Sioux Falls festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –LifeLight was a Labor Day weekend tradition for many KELOLAND families for decades, but the popular Christian music festival on a farm near Worthing hasn’t happened since 2016. During Christmas last year, the Sioux Falls’ non-profit announced it’s bringing back the LifeLight festival for...
KELOLAND TV
WWII Vet celebrates 100th birthday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is an extra special birthday for a World War II Veteran. Ken Salisbury is celebrating a century of life. At 19, he served in World War II as a radio operator, mostly aboard C-47 planes. “We would make sure the communications were okay....
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
Stampede transforms into Fighting Wiener Dogs
The PREMIER Center will echo with barking come Saturday as the Sioux Falls Stampede hosts its annual Wiener Dog Races.
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at overnight snow removal efforts in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Removing snow from Sioux Falls streets has been an ongoing task since mid-December. Crews are still working around the clock to widen streets and clear boulevards. Several feet of snow are piled up along city streets from some big storms this winter. And that’s...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Winter dive at Lake Oahe in 1982
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following the frigid temperatures KELOLAND saw earlier this week, one wouldn’t think about getting out on the water. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 where divers competed in the chilly waters of Lake Oahe. Over 60 divers...
A Sioux Falls Church’s Free Gift Cards are to Remind People ‘Life is a Gift’
King of Glory Chruch in Sioux Falls has launched a program to "... remind you that your life is amazing." Senior Pastor Rich Merkouris says in a video at LifeIsAGiftSF.com, "We want to give you a free gift, with no strings attached." Adding that anyone can feel like they forget their value, especially during tough times. So, King of Glory church is giving out free reminders.
KELOLAND TV
Snow piles could get a little smaller this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family reunited with missing cat after seven months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa family though their pet cat was gone forever after he was spooked by fireworks during a visit to Sioux Falls on the fourth of July. But thanks to the generosity of neighbors, and help from a Facebook page for lost pets, Leopold has found his way home.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: No injuries in Sioux Falls structure fire, mobile home destroyed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say that no one was injured in a structure fire that destroyed a mobile home early Friday morning. According to a press release from SFFR, fire units arrived around 2:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of East Hayes Place to find the mobile home completely engulfed in flames and the roof of the structure collapsed inward, making it difficult to reach some areas of the home where the fire remained. Crews battled the fire for four hours with four fire trucks, two water tenders, three support vehicles, and 21 firefighters.
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old arrested in Sioux Falls robbery Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old was arrested after a Thursday evening robbery in Sioux Falls. Police say the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the Kum & Go gas station on 11th street and Grange. The suspect, Cody Woundedshield of Sioux Falls, told an employee he had...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
kynt1450.com
Counterfeit Curbside Opens on Broadway
Yankton has a new option available for picking up fresh, healthy food in the form of Counterfeit Curbside. Michelle Donner, owner of Counterfeit Catering, started catering 10 years ago out of their Hardington farm, then expanded beyond traditional catering to have 6 vending machines at different businesses…. Donner explains why...
