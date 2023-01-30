ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

AC Beer & Music Fest announces headliners

The headliners for the annual Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival have just been announced, with Boston-based Celtic punk rockers Dropkick Murphys headlining Saturday June 3, and '90s alt darlings 311 taking top billing Sunday, June 4. Tickets for the festival, which will feature over 100 breweries as well as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Nature and Environmental Fun Day Feb. 18

The Ocean City Environmental Commission will sponsor a free family-friendly Nature and Environmental Fun Day 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Ocean City High School cafeteria. The event includes interactive education, zoo animals, crafts, games, a recycling activity and more. The tentative lineup of participants includes:
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey Yacht Sales announces capital improvements

South Jersey Yacht Sales has announced plans for capital improvements to its showroom and service area at 680 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. George C. Robinson III, president and owner, said the improvements are a continuation of the company’s commitment to upgrade the 12-plus-acre facility after acquiring the site in late 2020.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County

Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Back Bay Dredging Set to Begin in Ocean City

There’s been a slight delay in the start of bayside dredging in Ocean City, but city officials assured that the work will be done long before the boating, swimming and fishing season kicks into high gear. The work, originally estimated to begin in January, is scheduled to begin within...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ

So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy