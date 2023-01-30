WAKEFIELD - The Town of Wakefield is seeking residents who are interested in being re-appointed/appointed to one of the various following boards, committees or commissions and are instructed to complete the application along with a resume and email to Sherri Dalton, Executive Assistant by Friday, February 17th, 2023. If you are currently on a committee and have a term expiring April 30th, 2023 and are able/want to remain on the committee you need to reapply.

WAKEFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO