A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Wakefield seeks members for boards, committees and commissions
WAKEFIELD - The Town of Wakefield is seeking residents who are interested in being re-appointed/appointed to one of the various following boards, committees or commissions and are instructed to complete the application along with a resume and email to Sherri Dalton, Executive Assistant by Friday, February 17th, 2023. If you are currently on a committee and have a term expiring April 30th, 2023 and are able/want to remain on the committee you need to reapply.
Striking educators reported to be on the verge of inking new contract
WOBURN - Emerging upbeat from an hours-long bargaining session at the Joyce Middle School last night, Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) President Barbara Locke says the union and city negotiators could reach new contract terms as soon as today. Though not going into specifics, the union officer during a brief press...
A Senior Profile: Michenzi McKenna
This week's Senior Profile showcases Michenzi McKenna, a hardworking, organized, and timely Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Michenzi has a contributing hand and always goes out of her way to help make someone’s day even better. This is shown through her countless hours spent volunteering everyday at a recreational and therapeutic riding barn in Andover. She has, without a question, helped many individuals in her community and will continue to do so in the future.
Woburn teachers union must post $40,000 fine by end of day
WOBURN - Ignoring a judicial order that threatens to levy daily fines of at least $40,000 for every day the strike continues, defiant city educators returned to the picket lines this morning for the fourth consecutive day. Acknowledging the city itself is draining $120,000 a day from municipal coffers to...
Town has financial choices to make over next few years
WINCHESTER - In the coming years, the town will have some choices to make as it pertains to finances, property taxes and capital projects. Right now, the town manager is looking at not using any Free Cash in the FY24 budget; instead, she would use $1.22M in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The town has about $4.2M left, according to Select Board member John Fallon. It also has a number of projects to fund.
Reading residents donate hundreds of blankets to charity
READING - The town’s citizenry again turned up big for their neighbors by donating 275 blankets and hundreds of dollars worth of food sundries to local charities during a New Year’s weekend donation drive. According to Oak Ridge Road residents Bill and Priscilla Squires, town volunteers recently lugged...
Murphy's recruiting ride was quite a journey
READING — The recruiting process for James Murphy is thankfully over for him. It was flattering and also a relief that it is finished. Although he had verbally committed to Brown University on Oct. 17, the record-breaking Reading High quarterback made it official on Wednesday by signing his National Letter of Intent.
