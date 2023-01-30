ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox44news.com

Crews Battle Inclement Weather Across Central Texas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The freezing cold and icy weather conditions continue in here Central Texas. TxDot crews and local law enforcement have had their hands full trying to keep the roads safe in these hazardous conditions. Since Sunday night into Monday morning, TxDot crews have been...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Winter Storm Closures for Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023

SAN ANGELO, TX – The following are weather related closures and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. NOTE: If you have a closure that needs to be added email [email protected]. Businesses. Concho Educators Federal Credit Union - Locations across town will open up at 10 a.m. H-E-B -...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
KVUE

Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads

AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
ABILENE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️

It’s going to be a wet and chilly night. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing for areas like Brenham and Huntsville.
HOUSTON, TX

