Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1928 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Louis B. and Hylda (Clark) Heselden. Maureen graduated from Watertown High School in 1946 and following...
wwnytv.com
Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of 519 Mundy Street., died peacefully Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Born on August 25, 1945, in Ansted, West Virginia, the son of the late Emery & Josephine (Kincaid) Miller. He graduated from Ansted High School, then enlisted in the United States Army served 2 years active, and then retired from the Army Reserves.
wwnytv.com
Subzero temperatures grip north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperature dropped below zero before dawn Friday and, despite the sunshine, continued to plunge throughout the day. Add the wind chill to the equation, and it feels like 30 to 40 degrees below zero. “It hits you in the face like you’re getting punched...
wwnytv.com
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Samaritan Keep Home Watertown, formerly of Adams & Mannsville, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 2, 2023. Ron had resided at SKH since January of 2020. There will be a memorial service in the spring on May 27th at...
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.
wwnytv.com
Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon will be held later in the summer, with burial in the Flackville Cemetery. Mr. Lawton died on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
wwnytv.com
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of Jefferson County. She had been battling brain cancer for a short time. Carolyn was born June 28, 1962 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the Wayne and Leta (Cleveland) Mantle....
wwnytv.com
The Cozy Mitten
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Grasse River Players of Canton, NY are premiering a children’s musical THE COZY MITTEN. Barbara Burdick, local music teacher, has turned the Ukrainian folktale, The Mitten, into a delightful musical for children. In the story, animals out in the cold find an unusual way to...
wwnytv.com
Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - On 30 January 2023, Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage, NY, went to Heaven. Surely, her only child and love of her life, Mike was waiting for her at Heaven’s gate. Mike passed in March 2020. Alice was born...
wwnytv.com
TV Dinner: Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a dish that’s great to serve as game-time finger food or for Valentine’s Day. It’s also great as an appetizer anytime. And, as with most of the chef’s recipes, it’s very versatile. Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms. -...
wwnytv.com
Trinity Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Dublin Guitar Quartet has dedicated its career with unwavering devotion to performing contemporary music, an aspect that makes the ensemble unique within its genre. With the help of eight and eleven-string guitars the quartet has created an original catalogue of arrangements by composers such as Philip Glass, Steve Reich, Arvo Part and Gyorgy Ligeti.
wwnytv.com
CEO reports on a year at Children’s Home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has been president and CEO of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County for a year. She appeared on 7 News This Morning to update people on what’s going on at the organization. Watch the video above for her interview. She...
wwnytv.com
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on September 7, 1960 in Oneida, NY, she was a daughter of Daniel and Catherine Kelly Mergenthaler. She was a 1978 graduate of Canandaigua High School. Then in 2001, she earned her Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lord took Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, on January 31, 2023 to be in heaven with family and friends who had gone before him. A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown on May 8th, 2023 at a time to be announced.
wwnytv.com
Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York. The museum’s closure could last several months. The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other...
wwnytv.com
Carrie Addie Cooper, 91, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Carrie Addie Cooper, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 7th from 12:30 to 3:00 pm at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Lake Cemetery in Brasie Corners with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Artz Road, passed away late Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowvville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
informnny.com
Feb. 13: VFW Post 1400 Chicken Parmesan Dinner in Watertown
VFW Post 1400 is hosting a chicken parmesan dinner on Monday, February 13 starting at 5 p.m. Dinners are $14 per person and include chicken parmesan, penne, salad, a roll and dessert. Take outs are available. Location:. VFW Post 1400. 231 Bellew Ave. Watertown, NY 13601. Call 315-788-2945 for more...
wwnytv.com
Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Helen G. DeLong, 91, of Carthage, NY peacefully passed away early morning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Helen was born June 22, 1931, in Harrisville, NY the daughter of the late Lee & Etta (Hays) LaParr. She attended Watertown Immaculate Heart Academy.
Comments / 3