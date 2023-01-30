Read full article on original website
Whatever Happened To Miss Patty From Gilmore Girls?
Amid the eternal debate over whether Rory should've ended up with Dean, Jess, or Logan, we sometimes forget that the gentle misfits who reside in the tiny, mercilessly New England-y burg of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, provide the true foundation of "Gilmore Girls." There's socially dysfunctional jack of all trades Kirk Gleason, played by eventual "Guardians of the Galaxy" member Sean Gunn; town gossip Babette Dell, played by TV legend Sally Struthers; and even bubbly hotel chef Sookie St. James, played by current bona fide movie star Melissa McCarthy.
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Was Cut Out Of A Scene For Laughing Too Much
When "Stranger Things" premiered on Netflix during the summer of 2016, the series became known for its ability to fire on multiple cylinders in terms of filmmaking and storytelling. It was a grand sci-fi epic with horror elements in addition to an homage to the 1980s in which it was set; it was also a showcase for a pool of talented young actors to establish themselves. Alongside Winona Ryder — herself, an '80s icon — and David Harbour as Joyce Byers and Sheriff Jim Hopper, young stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Mattarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb MacLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) all became beloved characters.
Blue Bloods' Steve Schirripa Thinks His Character Anthony Is Like Big Brother To Erin
Steve Schirripa is undoubtedly best known to most audiences as Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri, Tony Soprano's (Jimmy Gandolfini) brother-in-law and fellow gangster, but the actor's been part of two long-running successful shows beyond HBO's "The Sopranos." Schirripa appeared on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" from 2008-2013, and eventually joined...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview
For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
Amy Ryan Shed Real Tears While Filming Michael And Holly's Proposal Scene On The Office
Much of the romance discourse surrounding "The Office" centers on Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). However, just as much attention should be paid to the various loves of Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Michael was a bit of an awkward guy, so it made sense he didn't always do well in the love department. He had some pretty clear misses early on in the show's run, but then came the love of his life — Holly Flax (Amy Ryan).
Law & Order: SVU Sure Seems Like It's About To Lose Another Main Cast Member (& Honestly? It's Time)
The following article contains spoilers for "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 13, "Intersection." "Law & Order: SVU" has been on the air for a couple of decades at this point, and you don't get that far without losing a few cast members along the way. Plenty of people have come and gone from the precinct, and regardless if they leave on good or bad terms, it always makes for intriguing television. The current season has already seen a departure with Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) bidding goodbye to her crime-fighting compatriots. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) took the news particularly hard upon first hearing Rollins was leaving the force to teach at Fordham University (via USA Today), but eventually, she came around to accepting the news.
Murder House Was A Huge Reason Matt Bomer Wanted To Join American Horror Stories
Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" kicked off its robust 11-season run with one of its most critically acclaimed entries, 2011's "Murder House." Fittingly, when it came time to spin off the show into "American Horror Stories" – a series where each episode is a self-contained story — it was time to return to the fan-favorite House that started it all.
Breaking Bad Was On The Verge Of Cancelation Year After Year According To RJ Mitte
There's a sad trend going on with many TV series as of late. In the era of streaming where platforms are more than happy to greenlight any old show that comes along, it's becoming exceedingly rare for series to get picked up for more than a couple of seasons. Even shows that have sizable fan bases like "Warrior Nun" end up getting the ax because (at least in Netflix's eyes) it's just not feasible to keep it going.
Whatever Happened To Kali Actor Linnea Berthelsen From Stranger Things?
"Stranger Things" has grown into an absolute phenomenon over the course of its 4 seasons on Netflix. While the series began as a smaller-scale retro-throwback and science fiction drama, since then, the popularity of the show and its likable cast of performers has helped to make it one of the biggest shows in the world.
Nick Offerman Has The Perfect Response For The Last Of Us Episode 3's Haters
Love is such a strong emotion that even during the worst of times, the feeling can quickly flourish between two individuals, whether it be romantic or strictly platonic. HBO's latest romp through a post-apocalyptic world, "The Last of Us," is based on the game of the same name and shows off what would happen if the real-life cordyceps fungus would adapt to infect humans. This infection results in the afflicted becoming lethally aggressive while also slowly transforming them into more and more fungi.
Peacock's Apples Never Fall - What We Know So Far
If there's anything the modern landscape of TV has taught us, it's that you can never have too many good mystery properties out there. Shows like "Only Murders in the Building" and "Severance," and even projects like Rian Johnson's Netflix movie "Glass Onion" have shown that the appetite among general audiences for these sorts of stories is just as voracious as ever. That's why it's no surprise that Peacock is taking another crack at the genre with its upcoming TV series "Apples Never Fall."
Charlie Chaplin's Disturbingly True History Inspired One Of The X-Files' Most Iconic Episodes
There have been many science fiction and horror shows that have become popular hits with audiences, or at least found a nice niche and fervently loyal fanbase. However, when it comes to a series in the genre that appealed to pop culture fans on a massive scale, "The X-Files" is arguably the show that fits that bill the best. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully respectively, "The X-Files" engaged in the ultimate delicate balancing act between pure science fiction spectacle and bone-chilling horror, while also leaving room for a lot of comedic elements and melodrama throughout.
Fans Truly Can't Get Enough Of Natasha Lyonne In Poker Face
The first half of Rian Johnson's debut TV series "Poker Face" — which dropped on Peacock in late January 2023 — has blown Natasha Lyonne fans away, with many calling it the pinnacle performance of her entire career. And it's hard not to agree with them. "With the...
