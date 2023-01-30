Read full article on original website
The Fiddlehead Restaurant In Bangor To Re-Open February 2
Once again, you can experience fine dining here in the Bangor area. Starting tomorrow, and lasting at least throughout the month of February, and possibly into March, The Fiddlehead Restaurant, located at 84 Hammond Street in Downtown Bangor, will open its doors to serve up high-end American cuisine with global influences plus wine & craft cocktails.
Wild goose chase: Plymouth residents work to rescue injured goose
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Plymouth residents were on a rescue mission Friday morning. People in the area were working together trying to catch a goose. They tell TV5 when the rest of the flock migrated south for the winter this one stayed behind because of an injured wing. Battling the...
Winterport kids treated to winter carnival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Winterport are treated to a winter carnival as a way of learning. Photojournalist Mark Rediker shared in their experience.
Tim Hortons Main Street Bangor Expected To Re-Open Today
When they closed the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor in late 2021, the sign said it was only temporary. And after over a year, deliveries were being made yesterday, and the word on the street is they are re-opening today. Tim Hortons has other locations in the area,...
DownEast Wood Bank providing free fire wood on Blue Hill peninsula
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. DownEast Wood Bank provides free fire wood for people living on the Blue Hill peninsula. They’re asking anyone in need to reach out to them Wednesday or Thursday...
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Kayaker celebrates 30 years of getting on the water every month
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Even with temperatures in the teens, it’s a great day for paddling, or at least it is for Larry Merrill. For the past 30 years, Larry, who’s now 78, has been on the water at least once, every single month. So, even on this...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
Warming centers and cold weather resources
There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
Maine Figure Skating Club gearing up for competition at MIT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Figure Skating Club is hard at work getting ready for their competition this weekend at MIT. The club is open for any student to join. And is made up of people from all different experience levels. “I’m realizing my biggest dream...
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Kids ENT Awareness month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Kids ENT Awareness month. Otolaryngologist, Dr. Angela Tsai, joins TV5 to talk about ears, nose, and throat care.
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
Deadline expires, no deal to buy shuttered Hampden waste plant
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden waste facility shuttered for nearly three years remains without a buyer after an agreement with a prospective partner expired without a deal. The Municipal Review Committee says the exclusivity agreement with Revere Capital Advisors that began in July ended on Tuesday without a purchase agreement or timeline.
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
Chris Stapleton coming back to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music super star Chris Stapleton is coming back to Maine this summer. The Grammy Award winner’s All American Road Show will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, July 6th with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone.
Orland residents approve new, $4 million fire station
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland residents approved up to $4 million in funding Wednesday night for a new fire station. The Orland Town Clerk tells us the measure passed by a 259-105 margin. Firefighters say the new facility is necessary to improve safety on the job, and at home. In...
