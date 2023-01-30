Mr. Benjamin “Ben” F. Beck, age 80, beloved husband of Alice Fay Morrison Beck of Soperton passed away on Monday evening, January 30, 2023 at Memorial Health in Savannah. Born in Wheeler County, he was one of twelve children born to the late Joseph Beck and Elizabeth Turner Beck. Mr. Ben attended school in Wheeler County and had worked in the Textile Industry for many years as a Machine Printer. He worked for Calvine Print Works in Swainsboro, GA and in Clearwater, SC before working with Santee Print Works in Sumter, SC from where he retired. In 1965 he married Soperton native, Alice Fay Morrison whom he had met as she was waitressing at the City Café in Soperton. They made their home in Soperton where they have remained. In the mid 1990’s Mr. Ben opened and operated Beck’s Automotive in Soperton.

