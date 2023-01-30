Read full article on original website
Mary Dorothy Helms Edwards, Vidalia
Mary Dorothy Helms Edwards, age 79, of Vidalia, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Vidalia, moved to Florida as a child, and later graduated high school in Coco Beach, Florida in 1962. She lived in Hartsville, South Carolina for many years before returning to Vidalia in 2019. She was a gifted florist, working with Tommy Windham Florist and Flower Land in Vidalia, and retired after twenty-three years from Mitchell’s Florist in Hartsville. She was a member of Blockers Chapel Church. She enjoyed arts, crafts, nature painting, gardening, flowers, plants and being outdoors. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Grady Blount; and two brothers, Wayne Blount and Guy Blount.
Mr. David Adaway, Lyons
Mr. David Adaway, age 79, of Lyons, passed away on January 14, 2023. He was a native of Texas and moved to Glenwood in 1996, and most recently lived in Lyons for the past few years. Mr. Adaway worked as a security guard for Chicken of the Sea and was a former Glenwood police officer as well as a former deputy sheriff of Wheeler County. He was a veteran who previously served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Adaway was preceded in death by his parents, Napoleon and Daisy Adaway; one sister and brother-in-law, Daisy and Jim Bergner; and one brother, Billy Adaway.
Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan, Soperton
Memorial services for Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Higgs Funeral Home in Soperton. Brother Robbie Byrd will officiate. Ms. Morgan died Friday, February 03, 2023 at Treutlen Health/Rehab and will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date.
Mr. Benjamin “Ben” F. Beck, Soperton
Mr. Benjamin “Ben” F. Beck, age 80, beloved husband of Alice Fay Morrison Beck of Soperton passed away on Monday evening, January 30, 2023 at Memorial Health in Savannah. Born in Wheeler County, he was one of twelve children born to the late Joseph Beck and Elizabeth Turner Beck. Mr. Ben attended school in Wheeler County and had worked in the Textile Industry for many years as a Machine Printer. He worked for Calvine Print Works in Swainsboro, GA and in Clearwater, SC before working with Santee Print Works in Sumter, SC from where he retired. In 1965 he married Soperton native, Alice Fay Morrison whom he had met as she was waitressing at the City Café in Soperton. They made their home in Soperton where they have remained. In the mid 1990’s Mr. Ben opened and operated Beck’s Automotive in Soperton.
Powell Headed To GMC
February 2--Wednesday afternoon Robert Toombs Christian Academy standout student athlete Jashaun Powell signed a letter of intent for a scholarship to play football at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville. “I chose GMC because they believe in me, and they said they wanted to give me a shot and are working...
New Children’s Care Doctor Brings Expert Care to Vidalia
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital is excited to announce that former pediatric resident physician, Dr. Joshua Pittman, will serve as the newest care provider for Memorial Health Meadows Physicians Children’s Care in Vidalia, GA. Dr. Pittman is a dedicated pediatric physician committed to supporting the health and wellness of his...
Barons Basketball Knocked Down by Knights on Thursday Night
COCHRAN, Ga. – Brewton-Parker men’s basketball traveled to Cochran, Georgia to take on SSAC and in-state rival Middle Georgia on Thursday night. The Barons (5-19, 3-13 SSAC) were knocked down by the Knights (10-11 6-9 SSAC) in an 80-51 loss. How It Happened | 1st Half. A trey...
Cochran Man Wanted in Pulaski County Aggravated Assault Investigation
The GBI is seeking the public’s assistance in an aggravated assault investigation that began on February 1, 2023. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist after Pulaski County 911 received a phone call stating that James Cheek, age 68, of Hawkinsville had been shot multiple times. The investigation revealed that James Ian Spires, age 24, of Cochran, GA, shot Cheek multiple times. Cheek was later flown to the Navicent Medical Center in Macon, Georgia, where he is listed in critical condition.
Bulloch County Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
February 4--Men's Prayer Breakfast in Vidalia
February 4--First African Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue in Vidalia, would like you to come and enjoy their Annuals Men's Prayer Breakfast, February 4th at 10:00. Pastor, Dr. Carl Wardlaw Jr.
Lady Hoop Dawgs Battle but Lose Late to Appling County
The Lady Hoop Dawgs have battled injury and adversity this season. Last night, with a chance to beat Appling County for a second time this season, the girls dropped a region game in the last few minutes of the 4th quarter. This young team was led in scoring by freshman, Arianna Hill with 13 points and sharp shooting Sophomore, Brinley Miller with 10 points. They were followed by Freshman, Yaz Smith with 7 points.
VHS State Championship Ring Ceremony
February 1-- Vidalia High School will hold a State Championship Ring Ceremony this Saturday, February 4th between the VHS vs. Toombs County Boys & Girls Basketball games.(Courtesy of Vidalia Athletics)
Laurens County Man Admits to Social Security Fraud
A Laurens County man admitted working several years as a truck driver while claiming federal disability benefits. Douglas Adam West, 41, of Dexter, Ga., faces a statutory sentence of up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to Theft of Government Property, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The guilty requires West to pay $49,863 in restitution, and to serve a period of supervised release following any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
