Knoxville, TN

WATE

Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County

Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County home. The company will start moving into its new headquarters a little later in the year but things are moving on as scheduled. Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County. Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim

An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was badly injured after a car accident just before Thanksgiving. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim. An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity

Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5 on 2/03.
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound bus

A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus. Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound …. A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What's coming up at the Tennessee Theatre

So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Counterfeit Goods investigation in Knox County

A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of a clothing store, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of a clothing store, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
LUTTRELL, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

1 dead after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40

A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Business throws support behind possible new exit on I-40

A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. Business throws support behind possible new exit …. A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. News at 4 on 2/02. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

RAW: Bradshaw Garden Shooting

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Career offender convicted of vehicular homicide

A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison. A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison. The Seven on 2/03.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

