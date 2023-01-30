Read full article on original website
Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner
The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County
Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County home. The company will start moving into its new headquarters a little later in the year but things are moving on as scheduled.
Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim
An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was badly injured after a car accident just before Thanksgiving.
Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity
Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening.
National Signing Day: Every signee in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day for the 2023 class has arrived. The vast majority of prospects across the country finalized their college decisions during the Early Signing Period in December, but most of the high school seniors and junior-college prospects who remain on the market are expected to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman accused of bringing drugs to Knoxville on Greyhound bus
A Detroit, Michigan woman is facing drug charges after a DEA Officer said she allegedly brought methamphetamine and fentanyl to Knoxville using a Greyhound bus.
What's coming up at the Tennessee Theatre
So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday.
Counterfeit Goods investigation in Knox County
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of a clothing store, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
1 dead after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40
A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
Business throws support behind possible new exit on I-40
A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40.
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may cross East TN tonight, here’s when
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
RAW: Bradshaw Garden Shooting
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Career offender convicted of vehicular homicide
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
