Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
Bill proposes free breakfast and lunch for public school students
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii families could get some financial relief, at the school cafeteria. Who says there is no free lunch? That's what public school students had during the pandemic and what they would get again - if a bill passes this legislative session.
High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events
The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case
Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
Police renew request for assistance in finding woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. She was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019; however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
The DOE Has A New Strategic Plan. Now Education Officials Need To Implement It
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new strategic plan laying out a vision and goals for the state’s 258 public schools over the next six years. The blueprint is based on substantial input from parents, teachers, students, principals, elected officials and higher education affiliates in a bid to move beyond pandemic-era challenges.
Alleged parking altercation results in stabbing
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.
Kaiser Permanente starts nursing education program for its employees
The health care industry is grappling with challenges that threw a glaring spotlight on the weaknesses in Hawaiʻi's hospitals and care facilities — staff shortages are one. The Conversation spoke with Dionicia Lagapa from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii about its new effort to get more people into the nursing profession in high-need areas on Oʻahu and Maui.
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
Maui baby found in good health amid custodial case; MAILE Alert canceled
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are thanking the public for their help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Authorities said they located 37-year-old Nadira Rosado and her 3-month-old son around 4 a.m. Friday at a residence on South Kihei Road. Officials said the baby is in good health.
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
A ‘Wealth Asset Tax’ On Hawaii’s Richest Residents Advances In The Legislature
A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Thursday to a measure that would impose a new tax on Hawaii’s wealthiest residents in what one senator described as an effort to reduce income inequality. This is the second consecutive year the Senate Judiciary committee led by Sen. Karl Rhoads has...
3 Maui Police employees sue department claiming gender discrimination, harassment
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is facing separate lawsuits brought forward by three female employees of the department. According to court documents, all three women claim they have faced gender discrimination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment and harassment.
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
Gov. Green has changed his proposal for a visitor fee
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
UPDATED/LOCATED: Maile Amber Alert canceled for missing/endangered 3-month-old child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada
Maui police have canceled a Maile Amber Alert that was issued overnight following a custodial interference case involving a missing 3-month-old boy. Police say Nadira Rosado and her son, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, have been located, and are in good health. On Thursday police said Rosado fled with her son...
