Hawaii State

bigislandgazette.com

High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events

The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case

Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kaiser Permanente starts nursing education program for its employees

The health care industry is grappling with challenges that threw a glaring spotlight on the weaknesses in Hawaiʻi's hospitals and care facilities — staff shortages are one. The Conversation spoke with Dionicia Lagapa from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii about its new effort to get more people into the nursing profession in high-need areas on Oʻahu and Maui.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui baby found in good health amid custodial case; MAILE Alert canceled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are thanking the public for their help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Authorities said they located 37-year-old Nadira Rosado and her 3-month-old son around 4 a.m. Friday at a residence on South Kihei Road. Officials said the baby is in good health.
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
HAWAII STATE
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Green has changed his proposal for a visitor fee

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
HAWAII STATE

