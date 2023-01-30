For nine seasons, Dr. April Kepner kept fans of "Grey's Anatomy" on their toes as she tried to find her footing in love, faith, and her career path. Played by actor Sarah Drew, April is one of the rare characters who survived long enough for viewers to witness her growth over the course of the series. Although she started off as a doctor with low self-esteem who struggled to fit in, viewers got to watch as she gained confidence in all areas of her life. As time went on, she managed to earn the respect of her fellow surgeons and became one of the show's most interesting characters. April and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) are ranked among the show's best relationships, so it was pretty disappointing to see Drew leave the show after Season 14.

