Murder House Was A Huge Reason Matt Bomer Wanted To Join American Horror Stories
Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" kicked off its robust 11-season run with one of its most critically acclaimed entries, 2011's "Murder House." Fittingly, when it came time to spin off the show into "American Horror Stories" – a series where each episode is a self-contained story — it was time to return to the fan-favorite House that started it all.
Sons Of Anarchy's Winter Ave Zoli Found It Hard To Showcase The Dark Side Of Lyla And Opie's Relationship
The crime drama series "Sons of Anarchy" ran for seven total seasons from 2008 to 2014 on FX. Created by Kurt Sutter, the series focuses on Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president (and, later, president) of motorcycle gang SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original) as he and the other gang members deal with rival gangs and face off against the authorities. Other key players include Jax's uncle Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman), who is married to Jax's mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) following the death of Jax's father (and Clay's brother). There's also Jax's childhood sweetheart, Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff), and his childhood best friend Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst), both of whom play into the action of the narrative.
Debra Jo Rupp And Topher Grace Kept A That '70s Show Tradition Alive In That '90s Show
"That '90s Show" certainly has a lot of fun playing around with references and nostalgia that audiences love, but then again, when a show's focus is specifically a period of time, that is probably not only expected but encouraged. As the next chapter after the events of its predecessor, "That 70s Show," this new series is all about Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and her teenage group of friends. However, much like the show that inspired it, Leia and her compatriots spend their time hanging out in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her grandparents.
Whatever Happened To Miss Patty From Gilmore Girls?
Amid the eternal debate over whether Rory should've ended up with Dean, Jess, or Logan, we sometimes forget that the gentle misfits who reside in the tiny, mercilessly New England-y burg of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, provide the true foundation of "Gilmore Girls." There's socially dysfunctional jack of all trades Kirk Gleason, played by eventual "Guardians of the Galaxy" member Sean Gunn; town gossip Babette Dell, played by TV legend Sally Struthers; and even bubbly hotel chef Sookie St. James, played by current bona fide movie star Melissa McCarthy.
Blue Bloods' Showrunner Has Concerns About Progressing Jamie And Eddie's Relationship
"Blue Bloods" has been on the air since 2010, and it's continued to find new ways to keep the story of the Reagan family interesting. One of the most recent developments involves Erin (Bridget Moynahan) running for District Attorney, which would see her assume more responsibility that could factor into future seasons. But the show hasn't just progressed characters in terms of their careers, but also with their personal lives.
Blue Bloods' Steve Schirripa Thinks His Character Anthony Is Like Big Brother To Erin
Steve Schirripa is undoubtedly best known to most audiences as Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri, Tony Soprano's (Jimmy Gandolfini) brother-in-law and fellow gangster, but the actor's been part of two long-running successful shows beyond HBO's "The Sopranos." Schirripa appeared on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" from 2008-2013, and eventually joined...
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
How Edward Herrmann Behaved On The Set Of Gilmore Girls, According To Keiko Agena
Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) may have an unbreakable bond with her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham), but the aspiring journalist has a particularly special place in her heart for her grandfather, Richard (Edward Herrmann). On the surface, Richard is a no-nonsense, strict man, especially regarding Lorelai's teenage pregnancy. He's a wealthy...
Amy Ryan Shed Real Tears While Filming Michael And Holly's Proposal Scene On The Office
Much of the romance discourse surrounding "The Office" centers on Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). However, just as much attention should be paid to the various loves of Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Michael was a bit of an awkward guy, so it made sense he didn't always do well in the love department. He had some pretty clear misses early on in the show's run, but then came the love of his life — Holly Flax (Amy Ryan).
Julie Bowen Calls Modern Family's Phil The 'Unicorn Of TV Dads'
The patriarch of the family sitcom is one of television's most cherished and fundamental characters. From lovable goofballs to stoic leaders, the TV dad is a reliable comedic staple that comes in many unique styles, especially on "Modern Family." The wildly successful Emmy juggernaut showcases a talented array of hilarious stars, including Ed O'Neill (Jay), Sofía Vergara (Gloria), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitch), Eric Stonestreet (Cam), and Julie Bowen (Claire), who has nothing but praise for her on-screen husband Ty Burrell (Phil).
Whatever Happened To Dr. Leah Murphy From Grey's Anatomy?
Considering "Grey's Anatomy" has been in production for 18 years, the cast of the series has been revamped many times over the course of its tenure. In any ongoing series, there are bound to be some characters that are written out for various reasons, whether it be for a dramatic twist to a story or because the actors are simply ready to move on. Despite being an anchor for the series, even Ellen Pompeo, who plays the titular character, Dr. Meredith Grey, is ready to leave after dedicating nearly two decades of her career to the show (via Deadline).
Fans Truly Can't Get Enough Of Natasha Lyonne In Poker Face
The first half of Rian Johnson's debut TV series "Poker Face" — which dropped on Peacock in late January 2023 — has blown Natasha Lyonne fans away, with many calling it the pinnacle performance of her entire career. And it's hard not to agree with them. "With the...
Early Roles The Cast Of The Last Of Us Might Want You To Forget About
The history of adapting video games to live-action films or TV shows is littered with failures too numerous to mention. It's saying something, for example, that "Street Fighter" — the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme that sits at 11% on Rotten Tomatoes — remains to this day one of the better ones. Thankfully, the tides have been turning lately, and the HBO adaptation of the zombie survival game "The Last of Us" has taken audiences by surprise and become critically acclaimed.
The Walking Dead Fans' Pick For The Best Duo Is Obvious (But The Runner-Ups Might Be Cooler)
When AMC's "The Walking Dead" premiered in 2010, the fascination with zombies in popular culture was accelerated thanks to Frank Darabont's intense pilot episode. When combined with the dramatic storytelling revolving around the characters, the living dead lore made for dynamic and tense appointment viewing for fans. Of the numerous characters in the series during its eleven-season run, the heroic duos arguably made the most impact on audiences (via AMC). But villains could just as quickly turn into beloved characters thanks to the anti-hero dichotomy the writers frequently explored.
Here's Why Sarah Drew Left Grey's Anatomy
For nine seasons, Dr. April Kepner kept fans of "Grey's Anatomy" on their toes as she tried to find her footing in love, faith, and her career path. Played by actor Sarah Drew, April is one of the rare characters who survived long enough for viewers to witness her growth over the course of the series. Although she started off as a doctor with low self-esteem who struggled to fit in, viewers got to watch as she gained confidence in all areas of her life. As time went on, she managed to earn the respect of her fellow surgeons and became one of the show's most interesting characters. April and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) are ranked among the show's best relationships, so it was pretty disappointing to see Drew leave the show after Season 14.
Betty Is Really Starting To Get On The Winchesters Fans' Nerves
"The Winchesters" takes a look at the early days of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell's (Meg Donnelly) relationship, giving fans of "Supernatural" more context about Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) family history. There are plenty of small details you may have missed that pay homage to the original show, though the prequel series introduces the audience to a brand new set of characters. Fighting alongside Mary and John are fellow monster hunters Latika Desain (Nida Khurshid), Carlos Cervantez (Jojo Fleites), and Ada Monroe (Demetria McKinney). Together, they give the "Scooby-Doo" gang a run for their money.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Loving The '80s References In Season 6, Episode 11
"Young Sheldon" fans were thrown for more than a few surprising loops in the latest hilarious episode, "Ruthless, Toothless, and a Week of Bed Rest." Mandy (Emily Osment) finally revealed her baby's gender after sharing a heartwarming moment with Mary (Zoe Perry). Georgie (Montana Jordan) continued proving himself as a capable father and provider, while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and his colleagues raced to complete the lucrative database. Last but certainly not least, Missy (Raegan Revord) dropped a major bomb on her father George (Lance Barber), shocking him and viewers alike with news we definitely did not expect.
Whatever Happened To Svetlana From Shameless?
During its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" delivered some of the more boundary-pushing narratives on the air. It also delivered one of the more unforgettable ensemble casts in television history. That cast was, understandably, built around the members of the Gallagher family, fronted for the bulk of the series' run by William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Jeremy Allen White, among others. While the South Side shenanigans of the various Gallaghers were at the heart of virtually every narrative the show conjured, they were ably bolstered by the yeoman's work of a crack supporting cast.
Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83
As announced by her family (via Neptune Society), Melinda Dillon, who memorably starred in Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977, died on January 9, 2023, at the age of 83. No further details were shared about her death. Melinda Dillon is perhaps best remembered for her Oscar-nominated supporting role as Jillian Guiler in Spielberg's sci-fi classic which helped inspire generations to keep an open mind about the wonders of space and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. She earned another best supporting actress nomination for her featured role as the tragic Teresa Perrone in 1981's "Absence of Malice" alongside Paul Newman.
