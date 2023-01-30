ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

wtva.com

Winter weather conditions in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Winter weather conditions once again made road conditions dangerous in some surrounding counties. School leaders made the call to delay schools this morning for two hours to ensure the safety of children. With rain being in the mix of the winter weather ice has formed...
UNION COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Entergy Reports Power Outages After Freezing Weather

JACKSON, Miss. — Winter weather has caused power outages for nearly 13,000 customers served by Entergy Mississippi in 45 counties, including the Mississippi Delta. Despite the difficulties posed by several days of freezing rain, cold temperatures, and damage in hard-to-reach areas, restoration efforts have improved and Entergy Mississippi expects to restore power for the remaining customers by 10 p.m. on February 3rd, weather permitting. In some cases, restoration may continue into Saturday. Customers can check for updates on the status of restoration efforts at www.stormcenter.entergy.com.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Motorists encouraged to drive cautiously amid possible icy conditions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Most areas in Northeast Mississippi were clear of widespread ice on roads and bridges, but motorists were still urged to be cautious when venturing out. Isolated patches of ice were reported on bridges in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were helping monitor road conditions across their nine-county coverage area.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Team Coverage of Winter Weather Wednesday Morning

UNION, County (WTVA) - A winter weather advisory was in affect this morning until 12:00 p.m. today. The winter weather made road conditions dangerous, so we had a team coverage to monitor road conditions. Roads appeared to be clear on the drive to New Albany but we do advise drivers...
NEW ALBANY, MS
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: More ice, rain on the way

Has anyone made a groundhog movie about rain in Mississippi? Thousands of folks are celebrating the famous creature up in Pennsylvania today, but many people in Mississippi are hoping for a change in our weather pattern. More ice is possible in northern counties while the rest of the state will be dealing with rain will be quite heavy in some places.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

A few more hours of rain before the sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Power outages and black ice remain on roadways for NW Mississippi. Rain continues to fall through our Thursday. Sun returns into the forecast late morning Friday. Temperatures will be warming up through the weekend!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will continue through the evening hours, eventually pushing SE...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward

National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather

NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
LEE COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: cold, rainy Thursday; drier, brighter Friday, weekend ahead

THURSDAY: The last wave of rain will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi through the day, so keep the umbrellas and jackets ready! A few pockets of freezing rain will still be possible for the South Delta early, before transitioning to all rain, albeit, a cold rain; in other locations, fog could be an issue early on. Highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s north; to the 40s to near 50 south. Locally heavy rains could cause issues of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rain will slowly taper off overnight with lows in falling, mainly, into the 30s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Winter weather advisory issued (again) for part of Alabama

Two north Alabama counties are under a winter weather advisory for the second night in a row. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said light freezing rain will be possible overnight in Lauderdale and Limestone counties. The winter weather advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The weather...
ALABAMA STATE
KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE

