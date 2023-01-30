THURSDAY: The last wave of rain will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi through the day, so keep the umbrellas and jackets ready! A few pockets of freezing rain will still be possible for the South Delta early, before transitioning to all rain, albeit, a cold rain; in other locations, fog could be an issue early on. Highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s north; to the 40s to near 50 south. Locally heavy rains could cause issues of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rain will slowly taper off overnight with lows in falling, mainly, into the 30s.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO