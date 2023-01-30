ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

