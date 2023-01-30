Read full article on original website
Norfolk father and servicemember missing since 1995
According to the National Missing and Undefined Persons database, Casper was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he disappeared in 1995
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Sister searches for killer months after deadly double shooting in Hopewell
In June 2022, a man and a woman were shot to death inside a vehicle in Hopewell. Now, the woman's sister is making an urgent plea to see the killer brought to justice.
Police: Virginia man dead after barricade, shootout
Police in Virginia say the injuries of a man found dead after a barricade and shootout with police were likely the result of police gunfire.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
ShotSpotter technology used in VB to detect gunfire, leads to arrests
The Virginia Beach has been using the ShotSpotter technology to detect gunfire, and it has led to a total of 37 arrests – seven this year. Police have already received almost 50 alerts of gunfire in 2023.
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.
Two injured following Fort Worth Ave apartment fire in Norfolk
Two people were injured following an apartment fire in Norfolk.
Police seeking community’s help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
After the body of a man was found in a Williamsburg retention pond in late January, authorities have still yet to identify him and are now seeking the help of community members.
WAVY News 10
Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting
Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school superintendent, Dr. George Parker III. Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity …. Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher...
Apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk leaves 2 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. Because of a quick response, it was contained to one apartment. The two people's...
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
Newport News principal breaks silence after 6-year-old student shot his teacher
The former principal of the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher was not aware of reports that the student had a gun before the shooting occurred, her lawyer said Thursday.
