Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says Myles Turner isn't getting traded: 'He's off the trade block'

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
You can stop sending those made up trade proposals on Reddit, Los Angeles Lakers fans, because Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner is not on the trade block. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle made that definitive Monday, telling Marc Stein that Turner was "off the trade block."

That news shouldn't come as a major surprise. Amid rumors Turner could be traded, he instead opted to sign a 2-year, $60 million extension with the team. That deal raised Turner's 2022-23 salary by $17.1 million, making it the largest in-season salary negotiation in NBA history.

Though the extension signaled Turner would remain in Indiana, he was still eligible to be dealt, which is what prompted Carlisle to go on the record and correct those rumors.

Prior to the extension, Turner, 26, was set to be an unrestricted free agent. He's in the midst of his finest year as a pro, and is averaging a career-high 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Despite Turner's numbers, the Pacers are 24-28 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The team has dropped 10 of its last 11 games. That free fall coincided with the loss of Tyrese Haliburton, who has missed the last 10 games due to elbow and knee injuries.

With Turner suddenly off the market, the Pacers have until the NBA trade deadline — which is Feb. 9 — to determine whether they want to add pieces or re-tool for the second half. Haliburton is supposed to return to practice in early February, so perhaps his status will determine the Pacers' strategy at the deadline.

SEATTLE, WA
