Mike Bollard, 71, of Pocahontas
Services for 71-year-old Mike Bollard of Pocahontas will be Saturday, February 4th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas on Friday, February 3rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Perren, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Marjorie Perren of Spencer will be Tuesday, February 7th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty Hoger, 92, of Paullina
Funeral services for 92-year-old Betty Hoger of Paullina will be Monday, February 6th, at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina is in charge of the...
Darlene Lux, 93, of Hartley
Funeral services for 93-year-old Darlene Lux of Hartley will be Monday, February 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kenneth “Kenny” Reynolds, 94, of Arnolds Park
Memorial services for 94-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Reynolds of Arnolds Park will be Monday, February 6th at 2 PM at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Shayla Bee Foundation Raising Funds For New Location
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local organization aimed at helping kids in medical crisis and their families is looking to expand into its own location. For nearly 17 years the Shayla Bee Foundation has been housed in an office area provided by JCL Solutions on the southwest side of Spencer, but Jerry Faulkner tells KICD’s Kevin Tlam the organization is quickly outgrowing that space.
One Person Presumed Dead in Kossuth County House Fire
Burt, IA (KICD)– One person is presumed dead and another seriously hurt following a house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County. The Burt Fire Department was notified of a two story home one fire at 404 Walnut Street around 1:30 Thursday morning with additional help being called in from the Algona, Titonka and Bancroft Fire Departments along with medical, law enforcement and emergency management personnel.
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Announces New Board Members
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has announced four new board members. Matt Beaver and Nichelle Nicoson will represent Emmet County with Ebony Rahe and Mike Koenecke being named new representatives from Clay County. The organization promotes economic development in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet...
Storm Lake Board Ready to Accept Bids on Next Phase of Elementary Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake school board will accept bids on a first grade wing at the new early elementary building this month. Chief Operating Office Jeff Tollefson says the public has approved all three phases of construction. The first grade wing will be added onto...
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
Spencer Boys Wrestlers Claim Lakes Conference Title
The Spencer Tiger’s boys Wrestlers competed at the Lakes Conference Tournament. The Champions in each weight class are Estherville Lincoln Central’s Austin Hansen at 106, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron at 113, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Braxton Johnson at 120, Spencer’s Trayton Logan at 126, Spencer’s Wyatt Heying at 132, Spencer’s Levi Johnson at 138, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Bennett Duitsman at 145, Spencer’s Kade Johnson at 152, Spirit Lake Park’s Jack Wajda at 160, Spencer’s Jace Fullhart at 170, Spencer’s Gabe Poolman at 182, Spirit Lake Park’s Logan Sandman at 195, Cherokee’s Colton Happe at 220, and Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt at 285.
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Boys and Girls Fall in Non-Conference Matchup
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Big Country 107.7 had the broadcast last night of an interconference matchup between Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and Boyden-Hull Thursday night in Hull. In the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn girls loss to Boyden-Hull Ashlyn Kelderman led the way for the Comets with 24 points while Kylee Schiphoff scored 11 for the Hawks. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn falls to 1-14 while Boyden-Hull Improves to 4-12.
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
11 KICD Area Wrestlers to Compete at Girls State Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Wrestling Tournament begins Thursday morning at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Spencer Tiger Girls are sending 7 athletes to the State Tournament, Coach Dave Storm told KICD that this team isn’t satisfied with just qualifying. Defending State...
