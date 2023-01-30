Read full article on original website
New “Historic Tools” report commissioned by SCLT
Chris Verba, director of marketing and development at Sheridan Community Land Trust, in a news release, talked about a new report which has ideas and opportunities for people working to preserve history in Wyoming and beyond. The report is for those who own a historic building, or people serving on any number of public and private board, organizations, and nonprofits.
No need to be full time to qualify for YMCA Faith Scholarship
The Sheridan County YMCA is once again offering the Faith Scholarship. Introduced in January of 2022, the Faith Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship offered to any student of an institution of higher learning, including trade schools and certificate programs. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County YMCA...
SC YMCA opens new weight and cardio room
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Executive Director of the Sheridan County YMCA, Liz Cassiday, told listeners she is impressed with people who make New Year’s resolutions to get in shape. Good habits can be a challenge to develop. But Cassiday told listeners those come more...
Frackelton’s Reopens For 10-Year Anniversary
A popular downtown Sheridan restaurant has reopened in time for its decennial. After a 4 ½ month hiatus due to a fire, Frackelton’s reopened its doors on Tuesday (January 31st) to dining customers. A fire in the back part of the restaurant in September, forced the short-term closure...
“SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” screening in Sheridan Feb. 2
A screening of the film “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” will take place at Sheridan Junior High School on Feb. 2. Free and open to the public, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the screening beginning at 6 p.m. A panel will follow directly after the screening to include a question and answer forum.
The Firewater Smokehouse at the Tunnel Inn is Open
In November of 2022, Hawk and Amanda Sample, who for nearly six years ran The Firewater Smokehouse inside the Trail’s End Motel in Sheridan, purchased the Tunnel Inn in Story. In an interview, Amanda said that they were only leasing the restaurant in the Trail’s End Motel, and they wanted to own their business.
Chamber to Host Awards of Excellence Celebration
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its 24th annual Awards of Excellence celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza. The Chamber will recognize all of the nominees and announce the recipients in the four awards categories:. Community Champion Award. This...
Will Mr. Groundhog See His Shadow?
Today is Groundhog Day. And as partly cloudy skies are predicted, if he were in Wyoming, he may or may not see his shadow. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. Groundhog Day is a popular North American tradition observed on February 2 each year. It is a very old holiday, as noted in the following article.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital To Get Surgical Table For Robot-Assisted Surgical System
Thanks to the generous gifts made by donors in and around the community, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation Board approved over $100,000 to fund a vital surgical table necessary for the Robotic-Assisted Surgery Program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The TruSystem 7000dV Mobile Surgical Table is intended for use with the...
Secretary Position
MEI-Mike’s Electric Inc. Create and maintain filing systems, both electronically and physically. Maintain office supplies. High school diploma or GED. 1+ year(s) of office experience. Proficiency in word, excel and QuickBooks. Time management skills and the ability to prioritize work. Attention to detail. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Change of Plea in District Court
A 38-year-old Sheridan man changed his plea in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday and was sentenced following his change of plea. Pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the State, Ryan Shelton pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. In exchange for his guilty plea, the prosecution agreed to dismiss charges of felony property destruction and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. On April 3, 2022, officers with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a noise complaint at the apartments on Long Drive in Sheridan. Upon arrival, officers encountered Shelton, who then ran from the officers and attempted to jump out of the second story window of his apartment.
Colson Coon Picks Montana State / Bronc Wrestlers Host Kelly Walsh Tonight / Bronc and Lady Bronc Basketball v Cheyenne East Friday
COLSON COON (NLI) – Sheridan Bronc football player Colson Coon Wyoming’s first two-time winner of the Gatorade player of the year award, has made his decision on where he will play in college, and he will possibly play along side his older brother. Coon has signed his letter...
Valentine Day Supper and Band Concert in Clearmont
On Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th at 6 p.m., there will be a special supper and band concert in Clearmont. The Arvada/Clearmont Junior/Senior High School’s very own Clear Creek Revival will perform live selections of music and the audience is invited to sing along. According to Gerry Chase,...
