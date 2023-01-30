Read full article on original website
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
IMAGES: Loose cow collides with Tesla in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A loose cow collided with a Tesla, backing up traffic in a Pleasanton neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Pleasanton Police Department. Several calls were reported to Pleasanton police about a loose cow wandering Bernal and Stanley Streets around 8 p.m. The “cow-llision”, as referred to by Pleasanton police, was with a […]
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SF Man’s Car Broken Into While He Sat Inside it. And Again in Front of TV Crew
Tyson Wrensch knew car break-ins were an issue in Oakland, but he never thought his car would be broken into while he was sitting in it. What’s more, he didn’t think it would be broken into again just days later—in the very same parking lot as the first time—as TV crews interviewed him about the first break-in.
Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking […]
Hundreds of Teenagers Outnumber SF Cops in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Keg Party
It’s not just car break-ins and a drug crisis spreading San Francisco police officers thin. On Saturday night officers found themselves outnumbered by hundreds of teenagers throwing a raging “Wolf of Wall Street keg party” in a city park. The rowdy party was said to be Wolf...
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
Man found dead in parked car in San Francisco; investigation underway
A man was found fatally shot in a parked car in the Little Hollywood area of San Francisco on Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hester Avenue, just across Highway 101 from Bay View Park, on reports of a possible shooting victim. Police found the man seated in a car with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department statement. Officers summoned paramedics but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Events leading up to the man's death are under investigation, and no further details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.
Police Hunting Blue Chevrolet Corvette After Woman Groped in Silicon Valley
Mountain View police are working to identify the driver of a newer blue Chevrolet Corvette who allegedly groped a woman after following her. Officers were called on Jan. 20 just after 8 p.m. about a woman who was groped from behind. The victim told officers she noticed a man following...
Santa Clara, California Man Arrested on Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement During a Civil Disorder
January 31, 2023 - WASHINGTON — A California man was arrested on charges, unsealed yesterday, stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
San Francisco Homes Hit With Barrage of Bullets as Man Killed
Multiple San Francisco homes were hit with a barrage of bullets, resulting in the killing of one man, San Francisco police said Monday. The shooting involved a group of people on the 700 block of Missouri Street in Potrero Hill on Saturday at approximately 8:19 p.m. The victim, a 44-year-old...
Car flips over after 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 in SF: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A three-vehicle collision Wednesday night has caused a traffic jam on Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the cars involved in the crash is a Nissan, which flipped over on its roof in the middle lanes of the highway around 7:32 p.m. There were […]
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
Teenager Remains Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car in Santa Rosa
A 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after getting hit by a car in Santa Rosa. Atticus Pearson is being treated at a hospital in Oakland. He has not opened his eyes since being hit while walking to Spring Lake Middle School on the morning of January 19th. He suffered major head injuries and a broken pelvis. Pearson underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate brain swelling, and is on a breathing tube. His parents remain at his bedside.
