A 38-year-old Sheridan man changed his plea in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday and was sentenced following his change of plea. Pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the State, Ryan Shelton pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. In exchange for his guilty plea, the prosecution agreed to dismiss charges of felony property destruction and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. On April 3, 2022, officers with the Sheridan Police Department responded to a report of a noise complaint at the apartments on Long Drive in Sheridan. Upon arrival, officers encountered Shelton, who then ran from the officers and attempted to jump out of the second story window of his apartment.

