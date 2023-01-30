Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Betty Hoger, 92, of Paullina
Funeral services for 92-year-old Betty Hoger of Paullina will be Monday, February 6th, at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina is in charge of the...
kicdam.com
Darlene Lux, 93, of Hartley
Funeral services for 93-year-old Darlene Lux of Hartley will be Monday, February 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Announces New Board Members
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has announced four new board members. Matt Beaver and Nichelle Nicoson will represent Emmet County with Ebony Rahe and Mike Koenecke being named new representatives from Clay County. The organization promotes economic development in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet...
kicdam.com
Shayla Bee Foundation Raising Funds For New Location
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local organization aimed at helping kids in medical crisis and their families is looking to expand into its own location. For nearly 17 years the Shayla Bee Foundation has been housed in an office area provided by JCL Solutions on the southwest side of Spencer, but Jerry Faulkner tells KICD’s Kevin Tlam the organization is quickly outgrowing that space.
kicdam.com
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
kicdam.com
Spencer’s Kroll Inks with Mount Marty Football
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Another Spencer Football Player will be heading to the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Ben Kroll inked his letter of intent to join the Mount Marty Lancers Thursday morning at Spencer High School. Kroll has a family connection to Mount Marty. Mount Marty offensive line coach...
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Board Ready to Accept Bids on Next Phase of Elementary Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake school board will accept bids on a first grade wing at the new early elementary building this month. Chief Operating Office Jeff Tollefson says the public has approved all three phases of construction. The first grade wing will be added onto...
kicdam.com
One Person Presumed Dead in Kossuth County House Fire
Burt, IA (KICD)– One person is presumed dead and another seriously hurt following a house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County. The Burt Fire Department was notified of a two story home one fire at 404 Walnut Street around 1:30 Thursday morning with additional help being called in from the Algona, Titonka and Bancroft Fire Departments along with medical, law enforcement and emergency management personnel.
kicdam.com
Child Care Discussion Featured at Eggs and Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The lack of childcare in Iowa continues to be a hot topic making its way to lawmakers in the early parts of the new state session. Senator Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake addressed the problem at Saturday’s Eggs and Issues forum in Spencer noting the shortages seen today continue to date back to the pandemic.
kicdam.com
siouxlandnews.com
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
kicdam.com
Spencer Boys Wrestlers Claim Lakes Conference Title
The Spencer Tiger’s boys Wrestlers competed at the Lakes Conference Tournament. The Champions in each weight class are Estherville Lincoln Central’s Austin Hansen at 106, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron at 113, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Braxton Johnson at 120, Spencer’s Trayton Logan at 126, Spencer’s Wyatt Heying at 132, Spencer’s Levi Johnson at 138, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Bennett Duitsman at 145, Spencer’s Kade Johnson at 152, Spirit Lake Park’s Jack Wajda at 160, Spencer’s Jace Fullhart at 170, Spencer’s Gabe Poolman at 182, Spirit Lake Park’s Logan Sandman at 195, Cherokee’s Colton Happe at 220, and Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt at 285.
kicdam.com
11 KICD Area Wrestlers to Compete at Girls State Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Wrestling Tournament begins Thursday morning at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Spencer Tiger Girls are sending 7 athletes to the State Tournament, Coach Dave Storm told KICD that this team isn’t satisfied with just qualifying. Defending State...
kicdam.com
Sheldon Business Damaged in Wednesday Evening Fire
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon business was damaged Wednesday evening when a fire was found in the wall. Fire crews were called to 104 North 4th Avenue, the home of Kamies Plumbing and Heating shortly after six o’clock where a small fire and some charred wood could be seen around a chimney pipe coming out the wall.
kicdam.com
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
more1049.com
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
kicdam.com
Two Area School Districts Joining Stem Best Program
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state will be joining the STEM Best+HD Program, including two from the local area. Okoboji Community Schools and Marcus-Meriden -Cleghorn-Remsen-Union will both receive guidance, collaboration and a financial investment of up...
nwestiowa.com
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
