Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
Related
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Man seriously injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
Norfolk father and servicemember missing since 1995
According to the National Missing and Undefined Persons database, Casper was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he disappeared in 1995
Police: Virginia man dead after barricade, shootout
Police in Virginia say the injuries of a man found dead after a barricade and shootout with police were likely the result of police gunfire.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
Two injured following Fort Worth Ave apartment fire in Norfolk
Two people were injured following an apartment fire in Norfolk.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.
Apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk leaves 2 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. Because of a quick response, it was contained to one apartment. The two people's...
Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison
HAMPTON, Va. — A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records. Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of...
Teen admits to killing North Carolina man initially reported missing: Sheriff
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after law enforcement in North Carolina said he admitted to killing a man who had initially been reported missing.
Search for missing man in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for a week. 62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023. Police said Cuffee hasn't been in touch with...
Police seeking community’s help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
After the body of a man was found in a Williamsburg retention pond in late January, authorities have still yet to identify him and are now seeking the help of community members.
ShotSpotter technology used in VB to detect gunfire, leads to arrests
The Virginia Beach has been using the ShotSpotter technology to detect gunfire, and it has led to a total of 37 arrests – seven this year. Police have already received almost 50 alerts of gunfire in 2023.
Families of dead in Hampton triple shooting lament lives lost
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - In the aftermath of a shooting earlier this week that killed three people at a Hampton apartment complex, family and neighbors were left to lament the loss of their loved-ones.
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton.
VBPD: Suspect dead after barricade, shootout with police on Decathlon Dr
A suspect is dead after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach that took nearly four hours.
Comments / 0