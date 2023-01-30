Mpls.St.Paul Magazine broke the news in December that chef Ann Ahmed — named a James Beard semifinalist just last week — was closing her restaurant Lemongrass in March of this year, and opening a new restaurant in the former 4Bells space on the edge of Loring Park. Now, that restaurant has a name: Gai Noi. According to an Instagram post Ahmed made yesterday, “Gai Noi” is an abbreviated version of khao gai noi, a kind of glutinous, short-grained rice that’s grown in the Xieng Khouang regions of northern Laos, where Ahmed’s family is from. Also called “little chick” thanks to its small, round shape, khao gai noi is known for its grain quality and aroma. “So important is sticky rice in the Lao culture, most Laotians refer to ourselves as ‘luk khao niew’, or ‘children of the sticky rice’, as sticky rice is the sustenance of our people; the central component of any meal and gathering,” Ahmed wrote.

