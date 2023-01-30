Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk
A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
Eater
This Is LA’s Ultimate Chocolate Croissant
Haris Car’s quest to develop the ultimate chocolate croissant began a year ago. Previously, he focused on crafting bean-to-bar chocolates using ethically-sourced, single-origin cacao at his namesake cafe/manufactory in Pasadena. Since opening in 2021 on the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Catalina Avenue, the cafe has served croissants that were made by Joseph Abrakjian at nearby Seed Bakery using Car’s chocolate batons. Car hadn’t considered taking up viennoiserie — the technically difficult and notoriously finicky pursuit required to make butter-rich and flaky pastries like Danishes and kouign amann — but after a year of proofing and baking the pastries each morning, and picking Abrakjian’s brain along the way, he grew increasingly compelled by the idea.
Eater
Flashy Steakhouse STK Stages a Surprise Return to D.C.
STK, the glam, surf-and-turf conglomerate planted in posh places like NYC, Ibiza, South Beach, Vegas, and Dubai, will give D.C. another shot after a failed first attempt. Billed as “modern steakhouse and a chic lounge,” STK will open in Mt. Vernon Triangle’s massive Marriott Marquis hotel (901 Massachusetts Avenue NW), per a fresh liquor license filing with D.C. The celebratory spot will backfill the big corner left behind by Mike Isabella’s Spanish-centric Arroz, which folded in 2018 along with the embattled chef’s entire D.C. career.
a-z-animals.com
Oyster Mushrooms vs. Angel Wing Mushrooms
Oyster mushrooms and angel wings are often found in similar forest environments. However, while one is edible, the other can be toxic – or even deadly! This article compares these two mushroom species so that you can learn the similarities and differences between them and know which you might eat, and which to stay far away from!
Time Out Global
Australia is currently in the middle of a serious potato shortage
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Australia is currently in the throes of a potato shortage. Yes. This is not a drill. The humble spud is one of those things that makes life bearable. Whether it be a crispy and delicious chip, a delightfully sauced-up hot number smothered in tomato sauce, a crispy scallop, mashed, fried, roasted – you name it, the potato is our saving grace and to it, we are eternally thankful. This is why this news really, really hurts.
Eater
Chef Ann Ahmed’s Upcoming Restaurant Has a Name Inspired by the Fragrant Sticky Rice of Northern Laos
Mpls.St.Paul Magazine broke the news in December that chef Ann Ahmed — named a James Beard semifinalist just last week — was closing her restaurant Lemongrass in March of this year, and opening a new restaurant in the former 4Bells space on the edge of Loring Park. Now, that restaurant has a name: Gai Noi. According to an Instagram post Ahmed made yesterday, “Gai Noi” is an abbreviated version of khao gai noi, a kind of glutinous, short-grained rice that’s grown in the Xieng Khouang regions of northern Laos, where Ahmed’s family is from. Also called “little chick” thanks to its small, round shape, khao gai noi is known for its grain quality and aroma. “So important is sticky rice in the Lao culture, most Laotians refer to ourselves as ‘luk khao niew’, or ‘children of the sticky rice’, as sticky rice is the sustenance of our people; the central component of any meal and gathering,” Ahmed wrote.
Eater
Taco Bell’s Boozy Cantina Joins Chinatown’s Consumerist Corridor
Taco Bell Cantina, the American fast-food chain’s brightly lit beacon for to-go beer, wine, and “twisted” tequila freezes until 1 a.m., will backfill the long-vacant space that formerly housed Fado Irish Pub (808 7th Street NW). The late-night millennial magnet with the hots for NYC touched down in Old Town in 2018, followed by a D.C. cantina for Columbia Heights. The third local offshoot for fourth-meal favorites seats 21, per its new liquor application, plus takeout and delivery options starting at 7 a.m. daily. Eater reached out to the building’s broker on the incoming replacement to the essential Irish pub that closed during the pandemic after a 22-year run. The same strip recently lost its longtime McDonald’s due to alleged crime, but many other national conglomerates like Chipotle, Smashburger, and a forthcoming Chick-fil-A have flocked to the tourist-heavy Capital One Arena corridor as of late.
Eater
An Old Fourth Ward Pop-Up Series Is Providing an Extraordinary Opportunity for Atlanta Chefs
The Darwin, a new boutique hotel in the Old Fourth Ward, will soon begin hosting bi-monthly pop-ups in its kitchen, starting with chef Dave Mouche and his Southeast Asian comfort food pop-up Jackalope ATL on February 9. Taking place in the evening on the second and fourth Thursday of each...
Eater
Richard Blais Serves Up a SoCal Spin on the Classic British Gastropub
Fans and followers of Richard Blais now have another spot to visit with the opening of California English, where the celeb chef who’s called San Diego home for a decade now is putting his SoCal perspective on some of the UK’s best-known culinary hits. The new Sorrento Mesa...
February 2023 Flight Deals For Less Than $400 Round Trip
If you’re looking for some fabulous February flight deals, Travel Noire’s got you covered. It’s time to make good on those New Year’s resolutions to travel more in 2023. There’s no better time to find a good travel deal than February, as it tends to escape people’s minds.
Eater
New York Icon Economy Candy Is Expanding for First Time in Nearly 90 Years
Lower East Side’s Economy Candy, which first opened in 1937, is opening another location for the first time in its 85-year-long history. A sibling location will debut at the Chelsea Market on February 7, a spokesperson tells Eater. Named A Taste of Economy Candy, the Chelsea Market sibling will...
Eater
5 Dishes to Try at Mamou, a French Quarter Brasserie From a Powerhouse Chef-Sommelier Team
A whimsical hotspot from chef Tom Branighan and sommelier Molly Wismeier on the outskirts of the French Quarter is drawing fine-dining enthusiasts and wine devotees to its humble corner space. Mamou, with its bright and flirty Parisian aesthetic, has quickly become one of New Orleans’s most exciting new restaurants.
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Have a Quiet Dinner in Portland?
Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’. Please help! My dad is turning 70 and his only request...
Punch
Build a Better Milk Punch
The simple techniques and recipes you need to master the clarified cocktail. “Milk punches can be a culinary obstacle for most, but it’s actually not that difficult when you have the right equipment and a good formula,” says bartender Diego Peña of the cocktail that is typically a time-consuming undertaking. In other words, if you have a cheesecloth, you can clarify your milk punch.
Eater
The Domestic Spice Trade Is Just Getting Started
This story was originally published on Civil Eats. When Krissy Scommegna took a job at the Boonville Hotel & Restaurant in Anderson Valley, California, she spent a few months helping the innkeepers, bartending and waiting tables, basically doing whatever was needed, before working her way into the kitchen. There, she learned how to cook, paying special attention to how the chefs sourced their ingredients.
Eater
For a Sunday Meal, a Roast Is Better Than Brunch
New York is, unfortunately, a brunch town. People get out of bed and wait in lines for overcooked eggs and hair of the dog to stave off a hangover when they really could grab a bagel on the go, get on with their day, and look forward to a far better Sunday meal, a feast that begins in the late afternoon: the glorious Sunday roast.
The Most Welcoming Cities on Earth, According to Booking.com
Italy’s Polignano a Mare and Taiwan’s Hualien City top this year’s list.
Eater
How Chef Anthony Mangieri Makes One of NYC’s Best Pizza Doughs
Chef Anthony Mangieri says he has made dough every day since he was 15 years old. Using the skills he’s developed since then, he now mans the ovens at Una Pizza Napoletana on New York City’s Lower East Side. “The style of pizza that I make is rooted in Neapolitan, but it definitely has evolved over 27 years,” says Mangieri. “This is a life’s work.”
Eater
Halal Lamb and Harissa Will Star at San Francisco’s Newest Tunisian Restaurant
A new destination for North African food is making its way to the Mission District. Gola, a Mediterranean restaurant focused on Tunisian dishes, will take over the former Brew Coop location at 819 Valencia Street. The restaurant, which will open in mid-to-late February, comes from Union Square’s Mediterranean La Marsa owner Rafik Bouzidi who says San Franciscans are adventurous eaters, but that he doubts they’ve had any exposure to proper Tunisian food. The name of the restaurant is actually a type of clay pot Tunisians use to prepare meats and stews. “I want the menu to represent an evolution of all the work we did at La Marsa,” Bouzidi says.
