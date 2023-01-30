Read full article on original website
Pokémon GO Cliff February 2023: How to Beat
Cliff, a Team Rocket GO Leader, has brought new Pokémon for his fight in February, here are some good Pokémon to face him.
Pokémon GO Electric Cup: Details, Best Pokemon to Use
The Electric Cup in Pokémon GO will allow players to face strong Electric-type Pokémon for excellent rewards, here are some of the best Pokémon to bring to the fight.
Pokémon GO Noibat Community Day Details
Noibat is the next Community Day spotlight Pokémon in Pokémon GO, and with it there will be a lot of bonuses to help trainers during the event.
Overwatch 2 Double XP Active Until Feb. 6
Overwatch 2 players will have an easier time finishing out the Season 2 Battle Pass thanks to a week-long Double XP promotion.
League of Legends Milio Release Date
The first League of Legends champion to be released in 2023 has finally been announced, and his name is Milio. The most recent addition to the game was K'Sante, who was released during Worlds 2022. Usually, new champions released in League of Legends are strong and see a lot of professional play. This has been true for characters like Samira, Viego, and Zeri.
Warzone 2 Assault Rifle Tier List February 2023
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 assault rifle tier list for February 2023 is here to go over the best guns to use on Al Mazrah. Although Season 2 will bring new changes on Feb. 15, the current assault rifle meta is still in a state of flux. Here is an updated tier list for the last two weeks of Season 1.
Overwatch 2 Campaign Release Date: When is PvE Coming Out?
Overwatch 2's campaign could be coming soon. Blizzard's sequel to its mega-hit hero shooter has already become one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, but its long-awaited PvE mode still has not arrived. Here's when we can expect Overwatch 2's campaign to release. Overwatch 2 is primarily...
LCS Spring 2023 Week 2: Schedule, How to Watch, Standings
League of Legends Season 13 started a few weeks ago, and it marks another year of the LCS. The LCS spring split began last weekend, and it involved every team playing two games. Unlike previous seasons that played games on weekends, the new LCS schedule has teams playing on Thursdays and Fridays.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date
League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
MLB The Show 23 Editions: Price, Contents, Release Date
MLB The Show 23 editions prices, rewards and contents for Digital Deluxe Edition, The Captain Edition and more.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Changes: No QTEs, Side Quests, New Enemies
New news regarding the Resident Evil 4 Remake has emerged, including details on new weapons, enemies, and technical improvements.
Microsoft Survey Asks Players if They're "Done Playing Halo Infinite"
A new Xbox survey has asked players if they're "done" with Halo Infinite.
How to Redeem Codes in Magic: The Gathering Arena
Redeeming codes is a simple process for Magic: The Gathering Arena, and nets a good supply of free resources.
When Does LoLdle Refresh?
LoLdle is a website that contains five different gamemodes that are similar to the popular Wordle game. LoLdle is meant for League of Legends players that are interested in testing their knowledge about the game, characters, and lore. There are different game modes including champion quotes, skin splash arts, and...
League of Legends Milio Role Explained
As players have started to grind ranked and become accustom to the changes in League of Legends Season 13, everyone has been looking for something to excite them. New champions are a relatively frequent occurrence, as there is at least four or five characters released every year. These additions typically alter the meta and bring new mechanics for players to try and master. The first champion set to release this year is Milio, whose abilities have been partially leaked.
Will Rhapsody be in Apex Legends Main Game?
With Respawn having announced that they are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Rhapsody. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
PS Plus February 2023 Free Games Leaked
PlayStation's free games for PS Plus in February 2023 have been leaked once again.
How to Get Overwatch 2 Coins With Microsoft Rewards
A way to earn free Coins in Overwatch 2 can save players money.
Do You Need Xbox Live to Play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular free-to-play multiplayer games out there, but do you need Xbox Live to play on Xbox consoles?. As free-to-play titles continue to dominate the gaming industry, it's never been easier to game on a budget. Be it on PC or console, free-to-play, online multiplayer games like Fortnite, Warzone and Apex Legends continue to have healthy player counts.
