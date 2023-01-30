Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting
Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school superintendent, Dr. George Parker III. Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity …. Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher...
WAVY News 10
‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm
Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community in Hampton are working to preserve the community's charm.
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
Want a piece of Military Circle Mall? Online auction underway
Military Circle Mall closed for good after 52 years on Tuesday and now fans and just plain Tidewater nostalgia collectors alike have their chance to take home a piece of the former shopping destination.
WAVY News 10
3 adults and 1 pet displaced after fire in Aragona Village
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call Monday night that displaced 3 adults and 1 pet. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 500 Longfellow Avenue in Aragona Village at around 6:15 PM. The fire department said that initially, the call was regarding heavy smoke, but shortly after the crew arrived, the fire erupted and extended through the roof.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire
POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
VBPD: Larceny suspects used lottery tickets as distraction while taking money from victim
Police in Virginia Beach are warning residents of a possible larceny scam after one resident had hundreds of dollars stolen from her.
New Freddy’s location opening in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
Police seeking community’s help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
After the body of a man was found in a Williamsburg retention pond in late January, authorities have still yet to identify him and are now seeking the help of community members.
Newport News mayor holds first town hall
Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones hosted his first town hall Thursday since being elected as dozens came out to Denbigh Community Center to voice their concerns about numerous issues.
Two injured following Fort Worth Ave apartment fire in Norfolk
Two people were injured following an apartment fire in Norfolk.
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.
