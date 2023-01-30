ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting

Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school superintendent, Dr. George Parker III. Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity …. Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 adults and 1 pet displaced after fire in Aragona Village

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call Monday night that displaced 3 adults and 1 pet. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 500 Longfellow Avenue in Aragona Village at around 6:15 PM. The fire department said that initially, the call was regarding heavy smoke, but shortly after the crew arrived, the fire erupted and extended through the roof.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy