The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 9. Oregon Nature Alliance’s Theresa Nelson returns for another learning event in partnership with the Oregon Public Library. Attendees will discuss the importance of native plants and explore why winter sowing is the perfect method for starting out with them. After, Nelson will lead a hands-on activity that allows participants to try out the “milk jug method.” Registration is required, and there is a 12-participant limit. At the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St., Oregon.

OREGON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO