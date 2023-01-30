ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Calendar 02/02/-02/09

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 9. Oregon Nature Alliance’s Theresa Nelson returns for another learning event in partnership with the Oregon Public Library. Attendees will discuss the importance of native plants and explore why winter sowing is the perfect method for starting out with them. After, Nelson will lead a hands-on activity that allows participants to try out the “milk jug method.” Registration is required, and there is a 12-participant limit. At the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St., Oregon.
OREGON, WI
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
Boys basketball: Kaden Diaz, 20-0 run sparks Oregon’s comeback win over Baraboo

Oregon junior Kaden Diaz doesn’t need to be reminded that it takes more than a dose of confidence to become a consistent knock-down outside shooter. It takes building the trust from your teammates and delivering. Diaz delivered in a big way on Tuesday, scoring a team-high 14 points to help Oregon cruise by Baraboo 65-39 in a Badger West Conference game at Oregon High School.
BARABOO, WI

