maritime-executive.com
GTT to Design CO2 Capture System for Hybrid Containership
France’s GTT, the engineering company best known for its containment systems for the storage and transport of LNG, has been awarded a $5 million grant to support the design of an onboard CO2 capture system that can be deployed as part of a revolutionary project, MerVent 2025. The project which involves a consortium of French companies seeks by 2025 to design, build, and operate a containership that will reduce emissions by at least 50 percent.
maritime-executive.com
Germany Launches the First of Two New Offshore Wind Tenders for 2023
Germany launched the first of two planned new tender packages for offshore wind farm development sites as part of the government’s plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources. Germany is already third in the world with approximately 8 GW of installed capacity from wind farms but had slowed development in recent years.
maritime-executive.com
UK Buys a Used Offshore Vessel for Minehunting Mission
The government of the UK is getting extra mileage out of its shipbuilding budget by acquiring used offshore vessels for naval mission sets. The latest arrival is a new mine-hunting "mother ship," which will operate uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) in support of mine countermeasures operations in the UK and Europe.
maritime-executive.com
DP World to Develop Mega-Container Terminal in Northwest India
DP World won a major concession to develop and operate a new mega-container terminal in northwest India which will be part of the strategic investment required to support India’s ambitions to increase global trade. The new facility when completed will be able to handle ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) and add a capacity for handling 2.19 million TEU in an emerging industrial region with a strategic position close to the Gulf of Oman.
maritime-executive.com
DOF Seeks to Avoid Bankruptcy as Shareholders Call to Oust Board
Norwegian offshore services provide DOF is facing a court-ordered bankruptcy after it appears the board failed to win support from the minority shareholders who on Tuesday called for the second ouster of the board in months. DOF, which has been negotiating for years to refinance its $2.5 billion in debt, moved to assure customers saying the operations of DOF Services and its subsidiaries would be unaffected by a bankruptcy of the parent company DOF ASA.
maritime-executive.com
Project to Demonstrate Hydrogen Carrier Powering Fuels Cells on CSOV
The Ship-aH2oy project, which consists of a consortium of 17 companies, seeks to develop and demonstrate a zero-emission propulsion technology that they believe could revolutionize the efforts to adopt hydrogen as a power source for shipping. The project calls for incorporating a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) and hydrogen release unit into the ship. The European Union is awarding €15 million ($16.3 million) to the five-year effort to develop the technology and demonstrate it on a service operation vessel operated by Edda Wind.
maritime-executive.com
CSSC Appoints Defense Executive as New Chairman
World's largest naval shipbuilder is expanding the PLA Navy's fleet at a rapid pace. China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has selected a new chairman to fill a year-long vacancy, and it has chosen an executive with a background in China's defense establishment. The new chairman and secretary of the Party...
maritime-executive.com
UKHO Delays Phase Out of Admiralty Paper Charts Till At Least 2030
Six months after setting a 2026 target for the complete withdrawal from production of all paper navigation charts, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) said today that in response to user feedback, it now plans to continue to provide a paper chart service until at least 2030. While saying that still believes the future of navigation is digital, they said consultations with users and various organizations highlighted several important transnational and regulatory factors that need further consideration.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy's Surface Fleet Faces Worsening Sustainment Challenges
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has pored over the U.S. Navy's ship repair records, and it has found significant long-term challenges for sustainment. For 10 key ship classes, mechanical casualty reports are up, maintenance delays are up, cannibalization is up and costs are up - all as the service faces increasing odds of a high-end fight in the Pacific.
