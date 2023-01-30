Read full article on original website
WIBW
Sickle cell blood drive looks to increase diversity of blood supply
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross and Topeka NAACP are working together to bring in blood donations and combat what can be a debilitating disease. Their Sickle Cell Blood Drive is in honor of Black History Month. Jane Blocher, executive director of the Greater Kansas American Red Cross...
WIBW
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
WIBW
Food pantry for Kansas State students and employees to get new home in Manhattan
MANHATAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin Monday on a new location for a food pantry serving Kansas State University students and employees. When completed, the new location will be about 10 times larger current location for the Cats’ Cupboard food pantry. Construction on the donor-funded project...
WIBW
Topeka library hosting read-in to celebrate Black History Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People of all ages are invited to the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to celebrate Black authors, and the stories they’re sharing with readers of all ages. Dr. Jennifer Gordon with the Topeka Chapter of The Links, Inc. and Sherri Camp with TSCPL visited...
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo orangutan takes road trip to Stormont Vail to ensure healthy heart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Like many families, radiologist Dr. Ken Fearn and his children enjoy visiting the Topeka Zoo, including the orangutans. He said they’ve even stopped in to see the new baby, Udara. So imagine the excitement when he learned Udara’s dad Mawas would become his patient at...
WIBW
Betty the cat shares news of a new online merch store for Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can sport a cute new shirt and support Helping Hands Humane Society. The shelter debuted an online merchandise store this week. Betty, a 12-year-old cat awaiting adoption, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the new venture. People may...
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
WIBW
Previous intern named Frank V. Bergman Elementary School’s next principal
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face has been announced as the new principal Frank V. Bergman Elementary School. Ms. Haley Lawson has been named the principal of Frank V. Bergman Elementary School, replacing the current principal, Stephen Koch, who is retiring in June 2023. Lawson was appointed by the...
WIBW
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
WIBW
Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday. Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public. Students...
WIBW
New Washburn Tech program will assist law enforcement training
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis from injuries suffered at the hands of police officers renews the nationwide conversation on police reforms, including how officers are trained. Retired Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is now with Washburn Tech, where he’s developing a Public Safety Institute....
WIBW
New Topeka Zoo tiger to make debut Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nice weekend weather means the public will be able to get its first look at the Topeka Zoo’s new tiger this weekend. The zoo posted Friday on social media that Thomas will explore his outdoor habitat for the first time Saturday, Feb. 4,. “We...
WIBW
Bring your sweetheart to a Valentines Sip & Shop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re stumped for a Valentine’s gift, how about spending the day on a shopping trip with your Valentine?. Jenny Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the Valentines Sip & Shop event. She said more than 50 vendors will be set up, offering a variety of good from clothing and home decor, to food and craft items. The venue also will have a full bar available, and two food trucks will be set up outside.
WIBW
Good Kids - Kushal Mamilapalli
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior Kushal Mamilapalli is a candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program through the U.S. Department of Education. He’s active in varsity band and National Honor Society at THS. Mamilapalli hopes to attend M.I.T. in the Fall.
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
WIBW
Washburn University’s new president meets & greets on first day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, spent her first day in her new role reacquainting herself with the campus. On Wednesday, February 1, Mazachek visited the Washburn Memorial Union and Washburn Tech to introduce herself to everyone and meet with her fellow coworkers. She...
WIBW
After Tuesday slaying, Topeka finishes January with seven homicides
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the month of January came to a close on Tuesday with another homicide, Topeka had seen a total of seven slayings so far in 2023, according to WIBW records. The number is 41 percent of the entire official total of 17 homicides recorded in 2022...
WIBW
Washburn University ranked fifth for its online mental health nursing program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online Washburn University Psychiatric Mental Health program has been ranked 5th in the nation by a resource website that combed through data from multiple agencies and determined the best nursing programs. NursePractionerOnline.com is a resource website that provides information to Nurse practitioners and those studying...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old man in Topeka is behind bars and a victim has been identified for the Capital City’s seventh murder of 2023. The Topeka Police Department says that Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. The victim was identified as Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka.
