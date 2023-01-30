ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Sickle cell blood drive looks to increase diversity of blood supply

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross and Topeka NAACP are working together to bring in blood donations and combat what can be a debilitating disease. Their Sickle Cell Blood Drive is in honor of Black History Month. Jane Blocher, executive director of the Greater Kansas American Red Cross...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Topeka library hosting read-in to celebrate Black History Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People of all ages are invited to the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to celebrate Black authors, and the stories they’re sharing with readers of all ages. Dr. Jennifer Gordon with the Topeka Chapter of The Links, Inc. and Sherri Camp with TSCPL visited...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday. Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public. Students...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New Washburn Tech program will assist law enforcement training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis from injuries suffered at the hands of police officers renews the nationwide conversation on police reforms, including how officers are trained. Retired Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is now with Washburn Tech, where he’s developing a Public Safety Institute....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New Topeka Zoo tiger to make debut Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nice weekend weather means the public will be able to get its first look at the Topeka Zoo’s new tiger this weekend. The zoo posted Friday on social media that Thomas will explore his outdoor habitat for the first time Saturday, Feb. 4,. “We...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bring your sweetheart to a Valentines Sip & Shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re stumped for a Valentine’s gift, how about spending the day on a shopping trip with your Valentine?. Jenny Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the Valentines Sip & Shop event. She said more than 50 vendors will be set up, offering a variety of good from clothing and home decor, to food and craft items. The venue also will have a full bar available, and two food trucks will be set up outside.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Good Kids - Kushal Mamilapalli

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior Kushal Mamilapalli is a candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program through the U.S. Department of Education. He’s active in varsity band and National Honor Society at THS. Mamilapalli hopes to attend M.I.T. in the Fall.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University’s new president meets & greets on first day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, spent her first day in her new role reacquainting herself with the campus. On Wednesday, February 1, Mazachek visited the Washburn Memorial Union and Washburn Tech to introduce herself to everyone and meet with her fellow coworkers. She...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University ranked fifth for its online mental health nursing program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online Washburn University Psychiatric Mental Health program has been ranked 5th in the nation by a resource website that combed through data from multiple agencies and determined the best nursing programs. NursePractionerOnline.com is a resource website that provides information to Nurse practitioners and those studying...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old man in Topeka is behind bars and a victim has been identified for the Capital City’s seventh murder of 2023. The Topeka Police Department says that Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. The victim was identified as Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS

