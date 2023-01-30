Residents new to Northwest Indiana could soon get a free train ticket back to Illinois. It's part of the South Shore Line's latest marketing effort. Nicole Barker with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) says the railroad is looking to offer round-trip tickets to people who've recently moved into a new home. "Through our marketing firm, we've targeted specific areas where we know there's an uptick in new residents, and we are going to be marketing this to them as an option to encourage them to find something to do in the city or try it at their leisure," Barker told the NICTD Board on Monday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO