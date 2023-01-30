ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs

(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans remain without power

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
MARLIN, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather

H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
AUSTIN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy