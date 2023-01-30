Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
KWTX
Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs
(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
List: Brazos Valley organizations and schools closing, delaying openings Feb. 2 & 3
CENTRAL, Texas — Wintery weather has hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, causing a number of school districts and organizations to temporarily shut down in response to the rain, ice, and in some instances, snow. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays for the rest of...
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
City of Franklin without power as winter weather bears down on parts of Texas
FRANKLIN, Texas — The City of Franklin lost power on Wednesday and first responders have been quick to assist people in the community. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said that since the winter weather hit, there have been 14 accidents, 13 trees reported down, 19 calls of traffic hazards, and three fires in Robertson County.
ONCOR working to restore power to thousands following ice storm in Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers without power across Central Texas Wednesday morning. According to the Oncor outage map, The hardest hit areas were east of Temple towards the Rosebud and Cameron area. Bell County currently has more than 4,000 residents without power, according to ONCOR.
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
CBS Austin
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm
With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0