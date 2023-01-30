Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
WDBJ7.com
Postpartum psychosis - What moms need to know
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The story out of Massachusetts of a 32-year-old mom, who allegedly killed her three children and tried to take her own life, has gotten a lot of attention recently. Investigators are looking at the possibility that the mom was suffering from postpartum psychosis. What is postpartum...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Heart Ball set for February 11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Ball is set for Saturday, February 11. 2023′s version of the American Heart Association event will be at the Hotel Roanoke beginning at 6 p.m. The theme is “An Enchanted Evening,” with elements of magic woven throughout the evening, plus music...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Advocacy Group hopes to improve public transportation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group began its work in February 2022 and met Thursday night to discuss how they want to improve public transportation in the Star City. “To have a great city, you must have great transportation,” said Cyndi Jones. “We want...
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
WDBJ7.com
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to create a luxury hotel bed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever stayed in a nice hotel and thought to yourself, “This bed is so comfortable, I wish I could take it home with me!” The truth is, you can create a beautifully made bed with the same feel. They’re not just for fancy hotels. From choosing the right mattress pad, to picking out the right comforter, lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller breaks down how to create a luxury hotel bed at home.
btw21.com
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
WSET
75-year-old Roanoke man missing
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW....
WDBJ7.com
Best of Broadway headed to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Choral Society’s Best of Broadway is set for February 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg. Aaron Garber is the conductor with DaShay Glover as accompanist. Tickets are $20, $30 or $40 plus taxes and fees. Purchase online...
WDBJ7.com
Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
visitroanokeva.com
Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards
The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
WDBJ7.com
Agape Center NRV in need of donations
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Agape Center of the New River Valley needs help meeting some community needs. Right now, the biggest items of need are diapers and wipes. The most needed diapers are size 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 4, 5, and 6. The center says these items are often...
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
WSLS
Feb. 3, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Shamrock Farms in Danville for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
