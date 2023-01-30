ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Postpartum psychosis - What moms need to know

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The story out of Massachusetts of a 32-year-old mom, who allegedly killed her three children and tried to take her own life, has gotten a lot of attention recently. Investigators are looking at the possibility that the mom was suffering from postpartum psychosis. What is postpartum...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Heart Ball set for February 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Ball is set for Saturday, February 11. 2023′s version of the American Heart Association event will be at the Hotel Roanoke beginning at 6 p.m. The theme is “An Enchanted Evening,” with elements of magic woven throughout the evening, plus music...
ROANOKE, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
ROANOKE, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WOOLWINE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Advocacy Group hopes to improve public transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group began its work in February 2022 and met Thursday night to discuss how they want to improve public transportation in the Star City. “To have a great city, you must have great transportation,” said Cyndi Jones. “We want...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fiber cut affects some Verizon service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
LAMBSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to create a luxury hotel bed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever stayed in a nice hotel and thought to yourself, “This bed is so comfortable, I wish I could take it home with me!” The truth is, you can create a beautifully made bed with the same feel. They’re not just for fancy hotels. From choosing the right mattress pad, to picking out the right comforter, lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller breaks down how to create a luxury hotel bed at home.
ROANOKE, VA
btw21.com

Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

75-year-old Roanoke man missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Best of Broadway headed to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Choral Society’s Best of Broadway is set for February 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg. Aaron Garber is the conductor with DaShay Glover as accompanist. Tickets are $20, $30 or $40 plus taxes and fees. Purchase online...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards

The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Agape Center NRV in need of donations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Agape Center of the New River Valley needs help meeting some community needs. Right now, the biggest items of need are diapers and wipes. The most needed diapers are size 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 4, 5, and 6. The center says these items are often...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Feb. 3, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Shamrock Farms in Danville for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
DANVILLE, VA

