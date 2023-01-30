Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Related
'A bit of everything' | Champions of Magic brings multiple acts, massive production to Hobby Center
HOUSTON — When Champions of Magic arrives at The Hobby Center in Houston next week, it's delivering "grand-scale magic," according to Richard Young. "We've got dangerous escapes, loads and loads of pyrotechnics, confetti, 160 moving lights," he added. The show, which has been touring through arenas and 2,000-seat Broadway...
KHOU
Houston's own GRAMMY-nominated Robert Glasper talks high school, love of music
HOUSTON — The GRAMMY Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11 and Houston will be in the building. Among the nominees is Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter, Robert Glasper. He is up for best R&B album and best engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.”
KHOU
Meet The Floral Artist & Owner Of Fulshear Floral Design + Get Expert Flower Arrangement Tips
To learn more about Fulshear Floral Design and to place an order visit their website for more details. Plus, stay connected with Ace Berry and give him a follow on social media:. @aceinfullbloom or @fulshearfloraldesign on Instagram or @AceinFullBloom on TikTok.
KHOU
As Grammys approach, Lyle Lovett spoke to Ron Treviño about his nomination and the Houston music scene
HOUSTON — Lyle Lovett’s favorite guitar shop is Collings Guitars in Austin. “They are my favorite guitars to play on stage,” he said. And when Lyle sees a guitar, well, that's when the magic starts. The man from Klein said he's honored to be nominated for a...
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
KHOU
Dating On A Dime: Budget- Friendly Date Ideas
HOUSTON — Here Are Some Budget-Friendly Date Ideas:. Visit the COOKING section & chose a recipe that you would like to make. Go to the TRAVEL section and find a picture or information on a place you would like to visit someday. Visit the CHILDREN'S section & find a...
KHOU
History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.
Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
KHOU
Houston Happenings: Events on the first weekend of February
HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull!. Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen (https://www.audacy.com/thebull) is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM.
KHOU
Bun B reveals acts as part of his 'Southern Takeover' at RodeoHouston
HOUSTON — Are you ready rodeo fans? Bun B announced some of the acts that will be joining him for his “Southern Takeover” at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Houston rapper’s show is part of Black Heritage Day at RodeoHouston and takes place on March 3.
KHOU
New 'Lunar Mars Facility' will simulate surfaces of both the moon and Mars at Space Center Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Space Center Houston said its new facility will help NASA astronauts get ready to return to the moon and eventually travel to Mars. The high-tech facility will simulate conditions on both surfaces and you'll be able to watch the astronauts in action. NASA is no stranger...
'People are closing down' | Frozen custard shop cuts staff hours due to cost of eggs
HOUSTON — The high egg prices are having an impact on a lot of people, but none as much as those who depend on eggs for their businesses. Frozen custard, by law, must contain a minimum percentage of egg yolks. It has made these past few months more expensive for the owners of a longtime frozen custard spot.
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour
HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
CenterPoint sends crews to help those left in the dark across Texas, company says
HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston were sent Friday to help our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm. Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, that were still in the dark Friday morning as temperatures rested in the 30s.
2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
IAH subway train closing temporarily for expansion plans
HOUSTON — It's one of the more frequented ways to get about terminals, but now the 40-year-old subway at Bush Intercontinental Airport is making way for world-class infrastructure. Underground at the airport, travelers are sometimes surprised. “When I am here… I take it as frequently as I need to,"...
Comments / 0