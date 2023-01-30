ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dating On A Dime: Budget- Friendly Date Ideas

HOUSTON — Here Are Some Budget-Friendly Date Ideas:. Visit the COOKING section & chose a recipe that you would like to make. Go to the TRAVEL section and find a picture or information on a place you would like to visit someday. Visit the CHILDREN'S section & find a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.

Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Happenings: Events on the first weekend of February

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull!. Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen (https://www.audacy.com/thebull) is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'

HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour

HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

IAH subway train closing temporarily for expansion plans

HOUSTON — It's one of the more frequented ways to get about terminals, but now the 40-year-old subway at Bush Intercontinental Airport is making way for world-class infrastructure. Underground at the airport, travelers are sometimes surprised. “When I am here… I take it as frequently as I need to,"...
HOUSTON, TX

