The Legislature celebrates Military Day and the diversification of Business on Thursday-pkg Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. Thursday was a big day in the legislature. We celebrated Military day and the Diversification of business in the state.” The capitol celebrated Military day with the life of Major Theodore Williams Gostas, a veteran who overcame atrocities by making something beautiful out of something ugly.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO